Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Securing Communications Between the Distribution Line and the Control Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2018 | 02:39am CET

As DistribuTECH kicks off, this is a great time to look more closely at how communications between distribution-line reclosers and a utility's control center can work. Cisco and Eaton have developed a solution for this area of operations that speaks to utilities' desire to-among other things-authenticate communications between devices and their control centers.

Today, cyber threats are increasing both in frequency and complexity. While utilities are under increasing pressure to eliminate vulnerabilities in their distribution systems, many lack the budget to completely replace current field devices. And their existing communications networks may not be designed to encrypt application traffic. If a utility's network can't distinguish between security and application data, it can't prioritize the applications used in operations and customer service.

What to Do?

Retrofitting reclosers is the smart play. Why? It can be done relatively quickly. It helps reduce OpEx and offers relatively robust protection against malicious acts. Cisco and its partner Eaton have come up with a solution that does all that, saving time and money and securing communications between distribution-line reclosers and control centers.

The Cisco and Eaton Connected Grid Solution for Secure Field Communications brings the Eaton Form 6 Secure Communications Module and Cisco 809 Industrial Integrated Services Router (Cisco IR809) together in the same tamper-proof control cabinet. If they choose to, utilities can also add Cisco IoT Field Network Director (Cisco IoT FND) software to manage Cisco IR809s and other field devices.

Our mantra is secure, modernize, and simplify:

  • Secure: Defend against cyber attacks by encrypting SCADA and remote engineering communications between reclosers and the control center. Authenticate any device that attempts to communicate with reclosers.
  • Modernize: Save 75 percent over replacing existing reclosers and avoid the expense of integrating reclosers and routers. This solution is integrated and fully tested by two industry leaders who have a deep understanding of utility applications.
  • Simplify: Quickly retrofit and commission existing controls in the field, which can be done by self-install, Eaton service techs, or by techs you hire. Going forward, reduce those expensive truck rolls by allowing technicians to work remotely through a secure VPN tunnel.

A Better Solution

Unlike 'bump-in-the-wire' approaches that position routers outside control cabinets, the Cisco and Eaton solution significantly decreases the possibility of tampering, with the expense and inconvenience that involves. For utilities of any size, reducing the cost of a robust solution, putting it in place rapidly, and protecting customers from the consequences of disrupted operations is significant.

Stop by the Cisco booth #2921 at DistribuTECH to see a demo.


Tags:

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 20 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2018 01:39:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:49a CISCO : National Cybersecurity Center opens for business in Colorado Springs
02:39a CISCO : Securing Communications Between the Distribution Line and the Control Ce..
01/20 CISCO : National Cybersecurity Center opens for business in Colorado Springs
01/19 CISCO : Data Center Pros “Feel the Code” in the DevNet Zone at #CLEU..
01/19 En route to Davos, Macron makes Versailles the place to be
01/19 CISCO : Why Our Partnership With Cisco is Crucial on the Road to Cloud
01/19 CISCO : flying robots start to become a necessity, and IoT is the reason why
01/19 CISCO : Blockchain and a Safer Self-Driving Future
01/19 EDGE ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET TO AC : Edge Analytics Software Market by Compone..
01/19 Google announces patent agreement with Tencent amid China push
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 Cisco expands probe over exploits to nine more products
01/18 BroadSoft gets antitrust clearance for acquisition by Cisco
01/18 Apple's Plan Will Have A Multiplier Effect - Cramer's Mad Money (1/17/18)
01/17 These Companies Are Dogs - Buy Them Now In This Way
01/16 It's Time For The Next Generation Dividend Growth Model Portfolio
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48 506 M
EBIT 2018 14 965 M
Net income 2018 10 207 M
Finance 2018 42 831 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 20,33
P/E ratio 2019 19,24
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | CSCO | US17275R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 39,9 $
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca J. Jacoby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS7.57%204 122
QUALCOMM6.25%100 302
ERICSSON8.64%24 212
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%22 527
ARISTA NETWORKS INC11.56%19 799
HARRIS CORPORATION4.21%17 390
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.