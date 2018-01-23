Cisco : The Accelerating Pace of SP Network Transformation

More and more Service Providers today are moving away from aging TDM infrastructures and updating their networks to all IP. In so doing they are benefiting from reduced costs, increased revenues, and enhanced services.

Older TDM networks are burdened with limited service capabilities, high maintenance costs, and ever-increasing operational expenses. Cisco and Ericsson are helping Service Providers migrate to an all-IP network in a seamless and secure fashion with a customized suite of tools and services for end-to-end planning, design and migration. With the Cisco-Ericsson TDM-to-IP Transformation Service, Service Providers can transform their networks in less time, with less risk, and less cost than ever before.

With an all-IP network in place, Service Providers benefit from greater reliability, higher capacity and increased service capabilities. By working with Cisco and Ericsson on IP network transformation, Service Providers can deliver higher quality, more reliable network services to their customers.

Come see our network architects next week at Cisco Live Europe to learn more. And stop by the Service Provider Theater on Jan 30 and 31, from 17:00 to 17:30, to see Senior Architect Steve Iatrou speak in detail on our TDM-to-IP Transformation Service.

Watch the video with Cisco Services Vice-President Steve Yager below to learn more.

Cisco-Ericsson TDM-to-IP Transformation Service

