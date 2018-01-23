Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cisco : The Accelerating Pace of SP Network Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 08:09pm CET

More and more Service Providers today are moving away from aging TDM infrastructures and updating their networks to all IP. In so doing they are benefiting from reduced costs, increased revenues, and enhanced services.

Older TDM networks are burdened with limited service capabilities, high maintenance costs, and ever-increasing operational expenses. Cisco and Ericsson are helping Service Providers migrate to an all-IP network in a seamless and secure fashion with a customized suite of tools and services for end-to-end planning, design and migration. With the Cisco-Ericsson TDM-to-IP Transformation Service, Service Providers can transform their networks in less time, with less risk, and less cost than ever before.

With an all-IP network in place, Service Providers benefit from greater reliability, higher capacity and increased service capabilities. By working with Cisco and Ericsson on IP network transformation, Service Providers can deliver higher quality, more reliable network services to their customers.

Come see our network architects next week at Cisco Live Europe to learn more. And stop by the Service Provider Theater on Jan 30 and 31, from 17:00 to 17:30, to see Senior Architect Steve Iatrou speak in detail on our TDM-to-IP Transformation Service.

Watch the video with Cisco Services Vice-President Steve Yager below to learn more.

Cisco-Ericsson TDM-to-IP Transformation Service

Tags:

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 19:09:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
08:09p CISCO : The Accelerating Pace of SP Network Transformation
08:09p CISCO : Explore the Threat Intelligence Capabilities in the Threat Grid API
06:09p CISCO : IoT Edge Compute at its Best – Gluing together your IoT w/ Resin.i..
06:09p CISCO : IoT Edge Compute at its Best – Apps and Deployment on Cisco IoT Ga..
05:49p CISCO : Luxembourg to Accelerate Digitization with Cisco
05:32p CISCO : Farnsworth, Larry K.
03:59p IDC WHITE PAPER : Cisco Enterprise Agreement and Top Enterprise Software Challen..
03:29p A NECESSARY PARADOX : Trust and Value for IIoT Networks
02:15p CISCO : Encrypted On-Prem Connections to Public Clouds
02:09p CAREER INNOVATION : Reinventing Yourself at Cisco
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:24a FIREEYE : A Potential Buyout Target In 2018
01/22 THE INTELLIGENT INVESTOR : Portfolio Policy For 2018
01/22 Mondelez International Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/19/18)
01/22 Dividend Growth Investing At Work
01/19 Cisco expands probe over exploits to nine more products
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48 506 M
EBIT 2018 14 965 M
Net income 2018 10 207 M
Finance 2018 42 831 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 20,51
P/E ratio 2019 19,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,36x
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | CSCO | US17275R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 39,9 $
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca J. Jacoby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS7.81%205 951
QUALCOMM6.28%101 231
ERICSSON6.37%23 786
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%22 535
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.97%20 152
HARRIS CORPORATION2.99%17 068
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.