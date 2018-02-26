Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cisco : What does 5G mean for Video?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 01:13pm CET

At Mobile World Congress we're launching 5G Now!, because the opportunity to deliver premium, high bandwidth service is already with us.

We know that video is going to make up over 80% of all mobile traffic and that one-third of that traffic will be high-quality content. Consumers are spending more on devices and data, and expect to consume content wherever they are. Gone are the days when they will wait 10 seconds or more for content to load - they now demand a premium service comparable to fixed-line connections. And they are prepared to pay for it.

The operators who can deliver this quality of service today will clearly have a huge advantage over their competition. By not waiting until 5G networks are rolled out and established, they will be able to steal a march on the market. By building audience and loyalty today, and delivering differentiated services to the consumer, they will drive up their Net Promoter Score and create an industry-defining set of products and offers.

The challenge for the operator is, of course, to be able to deliver this quality without adding exponential cost to their business and to be able to move quickly to take advantage of the changing mobile environment. Add to this the need to deliver through non-mobile channels, and the blurring of the lines between mobile, fixed-line and broadcast video (as I've discussed previously), and the challenge starts to look overwhelming.

This is why we'll be showing our integrated Mobile Video capability at Mobile World Congress 2018. We know that operators need to offer new services based around video to stop becoming the dreaded 'commoditised pipe'. They need to offer these services quickly and efficiently, and they want to do it NOW.

We've created a single architecture that will make your video service network aware, and let the network understand the content running over it. This means that you can deliver video services supporting multiple business models, from advertising driven to zero-rated and all others in-between. You'll be able to target new audiences and new markets through business, as well as technical agility.

By integrating the functionality required to provide seamless video services we make your business operations more efficient. You operate your service through unified web interfaces, allowing you to utilise network capability as part of your everyday business operations.

In understanding the context of the content flowing across it our architecture learns and pro-actively configures the mobile network to take full advantage of available bandwidth. Our technology maximises network utilisation without quality being affected, so the consumer is unaware of any change - all they see is a great service.

We'd love to tell you more, so come see us at the Cisco stand in Hall 3, #3E30, or register for our free webinar here.


Tags:

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2018 12:12:14 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:13pCISCO : What does 5G mean for Video?
PU
12:33pCISCO : February 26, 2018 Cisco and Vodafone showcase Mobile Transport Networkin..
PU
12:23pCISCO : and Vodafone showcase Mobile Transport Networking Advancements Via Segme..
GL
12:16pCisco and Vodafone showcase Mobile Transport Networking Advancements Via Segm..
GL
02/25CISCO : Security pros turn to AI to fight encrypted malware
AQ
02/25CISCO : Press Release
PU
02/25CISCO : February 25, 2018 TIM and Cisco Join Forces To Increase The IT Security ..
PU
02/25CISCO : February 25, 2018 Cisco Spearheads Multi-Vendor Open vRAN Ecosystem Init..
PU
02/25CISCO : February 25, 2018 Cisco Launches New ‘5G Now’ Portfolio for ..
PU
02/25FEBRUARY 25, 2018 CISCO AND TIM : Together to Accelerate Italy’s Digitizat..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/24Venture capital deals of the week 
02/24STOCKS TO WATCH : Investors Recharge After Soothing Fedspeak 
02/23Oracle To Acquire Zenedge For Cloud Security 
02/22IRA Portfolio 1 Year Buying-Selling Update And Now 5.8% Dividend Yield 
02/22My Top 10 Retirement Stocks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 129 M
EBIT 2018 15 304 M
Net income 2018 279 M
Finance 2018 34 634 M
Yield 2018 2,76%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,54
EV / Sales 2018 3,72x
EV / Sales 2019 3,74x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | CSCO | US17275R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 47,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.88%214 108
QUALCOMM-2.87%93 855
ERICSSON1.39%22 309
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 524
HARRIS CORPORATION11.54%18 854
ARISTA NETWORKS INC3.85%17 400
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.