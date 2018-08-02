Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco and Her Spark: Building Bright Minds of the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

This summer, I had the amazing opportunity to volunteer with the foundation, Her Spark, based locally in Raleigh Research Triangle Park. It's mission is to give high school girls the skills and tools they need to succeed in a world where careers in STEM are growing exponentially.

Fourteen girls attended a week-long camp filled with activities to excite, challenge, and expose them to some of the many things that are possible with technology. They learned about Cisco Design Thinking and were able to apply this thinking by developing their own app on the Thunkable platform.

The girls also took a field trip to Cisco's RTP Campus. Sarah Maher, an intern in the Global Technical Assistance Center (TAC), and I gave an introduction to Python presentation during their visit. We broke down what Python is, what programming is, what it is useful for, and the details about the language. I presented on Boolean values, strings, floats, and gave an overview of functions and libraries. For each new topic, we gave live demos and examples of real-life situations and activities that they would be completing later in the day.

Together we built Raspberry Pi robots, also known as 'PiBots.' The PiBot was a car that could be controlled by written code on the Raspberry Pi, moving forward, backward, and turn at any specified speed. Sensors were attached to the sides of the body, which would indicate whether or not the PiBot was on top of our single black line track made from electrical tape.

The girls would use the information we taught them about Python and their PiBots to help them in their next activity, a zombie apocalypse escape room. (It was so cool!) They needed to escape the room before the half zombie/half humans went to full brain-eating zombie mode (within an hour). It was up to the girls to find the key to escape the room. We set up two adjoining conference rooms with the sliding wall barrier closed. The trick was that the key that each team needed was in the other team's room. After solving some math problems and lots of riddles, the girls had to figure out how to edit the code they were given to get the PiBots to run. The wall slightly opened, just big enough for a PiBot to fit through on a black line track! They swapped keys, and successfully escaped the half zombie/half humans in time. We enjoyed hearing them working together and laughing from the other room. They were rewarded with a giant pizza lunch, yum!

I had the opportunity to talk with Her Spark organizer Shannon Ralich. From previous volunteering experiences at STEM camps, I have seen a difference in how middle school and high school students prefer to work. Middle school students tended to work together with more of a group mindset, while high school students worked more independently. However, this was not the case with these girls, which surprised both of us. In the feedback sessions with the girls, Shannon said that they actually liked the group work and ice-breakers more. Coming from someone who loathes group projects, it's great that the girls actually enjoy it and want to work together. It's important to be able to work both individually and on a team, an idea that the camp also highlights.

I can definitely see Her Spark growing significantly within the next few years. Shannon talked of having camps like these devoted to different topics, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. Being from the Security & Trust Organization, I suggested cybersecurity would be another great topic, and she added it to her list. Her Spark plans to hold camps and workshops throughout the school year, taking place both after-school and on the weekends. The main goal is to keep these girls interested and coming back to learn more!

The organization is also working to create a platform where girls can reach out with questions about their projects or share their experiences with camps such as these. Shannon said the biggest obstacle for many girls learning these topics on their own was that they didn't really have anyone to answer their questions, or they didn't know where to go. Having a place to ask questions and get advice from other girls and women who program is an invaluable resource for someone just starting their cyber journey.

I had an absolutely amazing time working with Shannon, Sarah, and Chris and everyone else on the team from Cisco to set up this event. Most importantly, the girls had a fun and interactive experience learning about what can be achieved through technology and STEM. These are the bright young minds of the future!

Learn more at www.cisco.com/go/bridgethegap


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 21:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
08/02CISCO AND HER SPARK : Building Bright Minds of the Future
PU
08/02AT&T : Cisco to buy cyber-security company Duo for $2.35 billion
RE
08/02CISCO : Services for the DNA Center Platform to accelerate your intent-based net..
PU
08/02CISCO : to pay $2.35B for data security firm Duo
AQ
08/02CISCO : IT giant Cisco to buy Ann Arbor-based Duo Security for $2.35B
AQ
08/02CISCO : N-- naval satellite operations center (navsoc) cisco installation servic..
AQ
08/02CISCO : Equipment and Licenses
AQ
08/02CISCO : Hello to Hi-Tech House Calls
PU
08/02CISCO : Why download the exploit, when you can carry it with you?
PU
08/02CDM : the new driver of cybersecurity and IT modernization
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02REUTERS : Cisco could buy Duo Security for $2B 
07/29CISCO AND JUNIPER : This Pair Trade Has More Alpha To Go 
07/264 Reasons Cisco Is A Great Long-Term Dividend Growth Stock, At The Right Pric.. 
07/25CISCO : Buyback By The Numbers 
07/24PURE STORAGE : Not A Flash In The Pan 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 256 M
EBIT 2018 15 194 M
Net income 2018 -877 M
Finance 2018 25 613 M
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,45
EV / Sales 2018 3,52x
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 48,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.30%198 885
QUALCOMM0.52%95 021
ERICSSON30.03%26 070
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.83%19 667
HARRIS CORPORATION16.45%19 584
ARISTA NETWORKS INC11.47%19 024
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.