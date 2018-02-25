Cisco and TIM: Together to Accelerate Italy’s Digitization

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress – Cisco and TIM, the leading service provider in Italy, announced a major agreement aimed at accelerating Italy’s digitization today at Mobile World Congress.

The two companies are engaged in developing a joint business and innovation program. They will leverage their unique competences and technologies, to create next generation solutions and services focused in particular on Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and 5G.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed in the framework of Digitaliani, the three-year investment plan launched by Cisco in January 2016, whose objectives are well aligned with TIM own digitization program.

The partnership is based on three pillars.

Sharing competences and solutions for the digital transformation of companies, public sector and services targeted to citizens

A common effort to develop a partner ecosystem able to leverage the new opportunities coming from next generation 5G mobile networks

A common commitment to spread innovation everywhere, supported by Cisco’s partnership in TIM #WCAP start-up acceleration program.

Industrial players, public and private sector players and research center, start-ups will be involved in creating and implementing evolutionary projects to accelerate digitization to improve the lives of citizens. Working on these projects will help the growth of a wide ecosystem of companies, developers and vendors ready to support Italy’s economic development.

“Cisco is deeply committed to helping drive digital acceleration in Italy, and we are proud to partner with TIM to foster an ecosystem that will combine Cisco’s unique position in the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, and Smart Cities with TIM’s leadership in managed digital services to create a new wave of solutions for the Enterprise, Public Sector, and Small Business. What Cisco is doing with TIM is setting the standard, in many respects, for the digital transformation partnership model we are building in many countries around the world. This partnership also truly places the network at the center of Italy’s digital transformation," said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco

“Digitization will be the most important factor of TIM transformation, helping us to deliver the best customer experience, integrating service simplicity and a complete offer. We want to improve our customers’ life but we also want to support Italy’s development and a simpler way to access digital services for citizens, companies and public sector organizations. We are happy to share this journey to Cisco, that is giving a strong contribution to our efforts” said Amos Genish, CEO, TIM

This MOU shows that the two companies share the same vision for the future of Italy: a future where digital transformation is key to drive growth, and innovation is meant to better serve the needs of companies, public sector organizations and citizens.

The first visible step of this strategic partnership is the integration of Cisco Umbrella cybersecurity solution in TIM offerings for Italian Small and Medium Businesses, giving them a strong defence tool from cyberattacks.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About TIM

TIM Group is Italy’s leading ICT company, supporting the country’s “Digital Life”. TIM’s offer is built on top quality and maximum dissemination of convergent services and premium content relying upon innovative infrastructures, a vast choice of App and devices, tailored and modular solutions, both for retail and business. TIM Brazil is one of the major players in the local market, leading 4G coverage in the country.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

