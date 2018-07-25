Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 07:11:52 pm
42.865 USD   +1.12%
06:44pCISCO : Future of Work with Cisco and Google
PU
06:34pFIRST YEAR RESI : What to expect on day one and beyond
PU
05:09pCISCO : How Panaseer is Leading the Way in Cyber Hygiene for Enterpr..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First year residents: What to expect on day one and beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:34pm CEST

Congratulations! You are officially a doctor now.

Are you nervous? Excited? You want to do a good job[1]. Your first day in the hospital is the culmination of so many years of study and training. And you aren't alone. You are one of the approximately 30,000 first year residents starting their medical careers this summer[2].

Beginning your residency isn't an easy transition. There are the challenges that you and your new peers are facing[3] :

And the influx of new medical professionals can pose a number of challenges for your hospital as well - from administration to interactions with other physicians to IT. Technology may not be the only answer, but it may be part of a solution. It can help ease onboarding, strengthen care-team communication, improve knowledge transfer, and scale training efforts.

Improving how clinicians deliver care in a way that is secure, in compliance with regulations, and easy to manage is not a unique challenge. For example, Virtua, a non-profit health system in New Jersey, needed a communication platform to improve workflow, enhance patient services, and set the stage for new revenue streams. Using Cisco Collaboration, staff can now easily check their colleague's availability and include them in an on-demand video call or an instant messaging session - from their laptops, mobile phones, or tablets. With better, faster communication, better patient care and faster resolution of internal issues is possible.

It all comes down to the patient and the quality of care being delivered. Using all the tools in your hospital's arsenal for training, clinical communication, workflow improvement is going to going to be the best bet for enhancing the lives and preserving the health of your patients.

Explore the solutions that can support every member of the care team - from the newest to seasoned veterans - in our virtual tour of a clinic.

Interested in more ways to improve the delivery of quality, affordable care? Check out cisco.com/go/healthcare.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
06:49pCISCO : and Dell Equipment
AQ
06:44pCISCO : Future of Work with Cisco and Google
PU
06:34pFIRST YEAR RESIDENTS : What to expect on day one and beyond
PU
05:09pCISCO : How Panaseer is Leading the Way in Cyber Hygiene for Enterprise Security
PU
05:09pCISCO : and Mall of America Make Location Finding a Breeze
PU
05:09pCISCO : Hitachi Vantara and Cisco, Deliver Unprecedented Agility and Automation ..
PU
04:29pCISCO : Grifols Increases IT Efficiency and Builds Global Data Center Network wi..
PU
03:35pCISCO : Preventive and Corrective Service Level Agreement for UPS, Cisco Router,..
AQ
03:29pCISCO : It’s Time to Vote for OpenStack Summit Speakers!
PU
03:03pCISCO : has the edge with artificial intelligence and machine learning
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:43aCISCO : Buyback By The Numbers 
07/24PURE STORAGE : Not A Flash In The Pan 
07/24Arista Has Competitive Edge 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/244 Members Of The $800+ Billion Market Cap Club 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 256 M
EBIT 2018 15 194 M
Net income 2018 -877 M
Finance 2018 25 613 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,67
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 48,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS10.68%197 803
QUALCOMM-8.08%87 593
ERICSSON34.48%27 360
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.04%19 966
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS34.46%19 784
HARRIS CORPORATION6.59%17 831
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.