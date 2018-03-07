Cision : MediaMath and Cision® Bridge Paid and Earned Media

CHICAGO, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath and Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced a joint partnership that enables brands to integrate data from earned media with paid media, giving brands a holistic view of their customers. The partnership addresses the need for marketing and advertising professionals to integrate their efforts, resulting in targeting and measurement across earned, owned and paid channels.

"For decades, communications pros have not been able to measure and attribute business results for their earned media efforts. As a result, despite widespread acknowledgment of the importance of earned media at building trust and credibility with customers, their budgets as a percentage of the marketing mix, are at an all-time low," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "Our innovative development with MediaMath empowers brands to directly attribute behavior, revenue, and any other business results from their earned media, and leverage that data to create a first-of-its-kind holistic profile of customers. They can then activate that profile in an integrated, omnichannel program across paid, owned, and earned media."

Data Driven Identification and Measurement

The MediaMath and Cision partnership allows marketers to:

Deliver Omnichannel Audience Analytics: By bringing together earned and paid media audience data, marketers now have the ability to connect different media channels with attribution systems and effectively measure the overall impact of earned media within broader marketing campaigns.

By bringing together earned and paid media audience data, marketers now have the ability to connect different media channels with attribution systems and effectively measure the overall impact of earned media within broader marketing campaigns. Amplify Earned Media with Paid Media Tactics: Communications professionals can extend their earned media efforts with paid media tactics such as amplification of a press release or earned media pick up through paid channels, earned media retargeting, or guaranteed news views.

Communications professionals can extend their earned media efforts with paid media tactics such as amplification of a press release or earned media pick up through paid channels, earned media retargeting, or guaranteed news views. Optimize Digital Advertising with Earned Media Data: This new integration gives marketers access to earned media audience data which can be used to optimize paid media channels, inform buying decisions, and augment digital marketing data.

"Never before has our industry had the ability to understand the earned media audience in the same manner as the paid media audience," said Greg Williams, MediaMath co-founder and SVP, business development. "This partnership unlocks the power of omnichannel marketing by uniting efforts across all paid, owned, and earned channels, bringing a more coherent experience to consumers."

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 3,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

About MediaMath

MediaMath's technology and services help brands and their agencies drive business outcomes through programmatic marketing. We believe that good advertising is customer-centric, delivering relevant and meaningful marketing experiences across channels, formats and devices. Powered by advanced machine learning algorithms that buy, optimize and report in real time, our platform gives sophisticated marketers access to first-, second- and third-party data and trillions of digital impressions across every media channel. Clients are supported by solutions and services experts that make it simple to activate our technology. Since launching the first Demand Side Platform (DSP) in 2007, MediaMath has grown to a global company of nearly 700 employees in 15 locations in every region of the world. MediaMath's clients include major holding companies and operating agencies as well as leading brands across top verticals. In 2017, MediaMath was recognized by Forrester as a Leader in the Data Management Platform category, and as the Leader in the Demand Side Platform category.

