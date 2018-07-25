Log in
CISION LTD (CISN)
Cision : Plans Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/25/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

CHICAGO, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 8th, shortly after the market close.

Cision logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cision)

In conjunction with the earnings release, investors will have the opportunity to listen to Cision senior management review its second quarter results of fiscal year 2018 via conference call on Wednesday, August 8th at 5:00 pm EDT. To hear the live event, visit the Cision investor website at http://investors.cision.com, or dial 1-877-443-4809 (participant dial in toll free) or 1-412-317-5235 (participant dial in International). For those accessing the call via Cision's investor website, we suggest logging in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event. For those dialing in, participants should ask to be joined into the Cision Ltd. earnings call. A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on August 8th. To access the webcast recording / conference replay, visit http://investors.cision.com or you can dial 1-877-344-7529 (US), 1-412-317-0088 (International), or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada). The replay access code for the earnings call is 10122757. The replay will be available through August 22, 2018.

About Cision
Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Investor Contact:
Jack Pearlstein
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Nick Bell
Vice President, Marketing Communications and Content
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-plans-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300686488.html

SOURCE Cision


© PRNewswire 2018
