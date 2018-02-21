Log in
News Summary

Cision : Recognized as a Chicago Tech Leader for B2B Software by G2 Crowd

02/21/2018 | 12:29am CET

Leading provider of data-driven software and services for communications professionals ranks in top 25 Chicago companies for product satisfaction

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) announced today it has been recognized as a leader in the Chicago tech space by G2 Crowd, a leading business software review platform. Cision ranks in the top 25 companies for best software and services in the media and influencer category for its top-rated social sharing feature.

"This recognition is an honor and a true testament to the Cision team's hard work and dedication in delivering breakthrough products for our customers," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "Such a distinction embodies the level of excellence we strive for each day as we remain committed to providing integrated, data-driven solutions that help shape and drive the future of the communications industry."

G2 Crowd's The State of B2B Tech in Chicago report covers over 200 Chicago-based SaaS and service companies, ranking the top 25 based upon the highest-rated product satisfaction scores. Unlike most industry awards, G2 Crowd recognizes companies whose products are reviewed by verified customers to determine the level of customer satisfaction.

G2 Crowd empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. Leveraging more than 300,000 independent and authenticated user reviews, its model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made.

For the full version of G2 Crowd's The State of B2B Tech in Chicago report, see here.

About Cision 
Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 3,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact
Nick Bell
VP, Marketing Communications
[email protected]

 

Cision logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cision)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-recognized-as-a-chicago-tech-leader-for-b2b-software-by-g2-crowd-300601573.html

SOURCE Cision


© PRNewswire 2018
