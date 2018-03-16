Log in
CITI TRENDS, INC. (CTRN)
Citi Trends, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

03/16/2018 | 07:09am EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 16, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23856

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 754 M
EBIT 2018 23,5 M
Net income 2018 15,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,34
P/E ratio 2019 15,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 320 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Smith CEO, COO, CFO, Secretary
R. Edward Anderson Executive Chairman
John S. Lupo Lead Independent Director
Laurens M. Goff Independent Director
Brian P. Carney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITI TRENDS, INC.-12.09%310
INDITEX SA-13.27%97 157
KERING-2.65%59 775
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-7.44%42 067
ROSS STORES-3.83%29 425
ZALANDO5.27%14 270
