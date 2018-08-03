Citi Trends : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ending August 4, 2018.

Citi Trends plans to release its earnings for the second quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (303) 223-4366. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 30, 2018, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21893704.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on August 23, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for replay for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

