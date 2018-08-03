Log in
CITI TRENDS, INC. (CTRN)

CITI TRENDS, INC. (CTRN)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/02 10:00:00 pm
28.76 USD   +1.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Citi Trends : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

08/03/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ending August 4, 2018.

Citi Trends plans to release its earnings for the second quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (303) 223-4366. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 30, 2018, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21893704.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on August 23, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for replay for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company operates 554 stores located in 31 states. Citi Trends’ website address is www.cititrends.com. CTRN-G


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 782 M
EBIT 2019 26,8 M
Net income 2019 21,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,98
P/E ratio 2020 15,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart CITI TRENDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citi Trends, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITI TRENDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Smith President, CEO, Secretary & Director
John S. Lupo Chairman
James A. Dunn Senior Vice President-Store Operations
Stuart Clifford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Laurens M. Goff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITI TRENDS, INC.8.69%386
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-4.49%101 088
KERING15.88%67 132
FAST RETAILING CO LTD3.82%44 929
ROSS STORES11.48%32 544
ZALANDO10.67%14 140
