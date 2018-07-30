Citi : Appointed Depositary Bank for Cango Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Citi’s Issuer Services business, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Cango Inc. (“Cango”), a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and operations in China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program.

Cango’s program was established in connection with a $44.00 million initial public offering of its ADR shares, priced at $11.00 per ADR. The ADR shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CANG.” Each ADR represents two ordinary shares of Cango. As a single-listed ADR program, the underlying ordinary shares are not listed or publicly traded in the issuer’s home market.

“Citi is proud to be selected as depositary bank for Cango’s ADR program,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “Citi is committed to providing Cango and its investors with the highest quality ADR services.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 61 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more information about Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr.

