Citi : Appointed Depositary Bank for Cango Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Citi’s Issuer Services business, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been
appointed by Cango Inc. (“Cango”), a Cayman Islands exempted company
with limited liability and operations in China, as the depositary bank
for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program.
Cango’s program was established in connection with a $44.00 million
initial public offering of its ADR shares, priced at $11.00 per ADR. The
ADR shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
“CANG.” Each ADR represents two ordinary shares of Cango. As a
single-listed ADR program, the underlying ordinary shares are not listed
or publicly traded in the issuer’s home market.
“Citi is proud to be selected as depositary bank for Cango’s ADR
program,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “Citi
is committed to providing Cango and its investors with the highest
quality ADR services.”
Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With
depositary receipt programs in 61 markets, spanning equity and
fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide
cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and
investors.
For more information about Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please
visit www.citi.com/dr.
