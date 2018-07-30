Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Citi : Appointed Depositary Bank for Cango Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 10:42am EDT

Citi’s Issuer Services business, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Cango Inc. (“Cango”), a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and operations in China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program.

Cango’s program was established in connection with a $44.00 million initial public offering of its ADR shares, priced at $11.00 per ADR. The ADR shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CANG.” Each ADR represents two ordinary shares of Cango. As a single-listed ADR program, the underlying ordinary shares are not listed or publicly traded in the issuer’s home market.

“Citi is proud to be selected as depositary bank for Cango’s ADR program,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “Citi is committed to providing Cango and its investors with the highest quality ADR services.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 61 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more information about Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
10:42aCITI : Appointed Depositary Bank for Cango Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program
BU
07/26CITIGROUP : Double-digit loan growth possible in 2018, says Citi Indonesia
AQ
07/25Visa tops profit estimates on higher consumer spending
RE
07/25THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING PARADOX : Parents Save Time but Spend More When They..
BU
07/25Citi to export China success
AQ
07/25Citi to export China success
AQ
07/23CITIGROUP INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20CITIGROUP : Declares Common Stock Dividend and Announces Adjustment to Warrant E..
BU
07/19FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : Citigroup's Q2 Bottom-Line Grew Y-o-Y; Beat..
AC
07/18AmEx rewards program costs cloud strong quarterly results
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:57aBANK OF AMERICA AND JP MORGAN : Catalysts For A 2nd Half Rally 
07:32aCentral Banks Take Center Stage (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:58aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Central Banks Take Center Stage 
06:22aIBM trials financial blockchain platform 
07/25BBVA : Currency Headwinds Make Santander A Better Income Play 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74 026 M
EBIT 2018 30 725 M
Net income 2018 16 615 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 10,85
P/E ratio 2019 9,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 182 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 82,4 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
Michael E. O'Neill Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP-3.66%181 912
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.