Citi : Appointed as Depositary Bank for Endava plc’s ADR Programme

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Endava plc (“Endava”) as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme. Endava’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “DAVA” Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of Endava.

“This IPO is a natural next step in the evolution of our company, and I want to thank our partners at Citi for their contributions to our ongoing story and success,” said John Cotterell, CEO, Endava. “Today marks the beginning of a new phase for our company and we will continue to build on our core purpose of creating an environment and culture that breeds success by caring for our customers as individuals and enabling our people to be the best that they can be.”

“Citi is delighted to be appointed by Endava as depositary bank for its NYSE listed ADR programme,” said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. “We are confident that we will be able to assist Endava in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity distribution network.”

About Endava

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider that helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Engaging with an approach called Ideation to Production, and delivering using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

