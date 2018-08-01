Citi : Appointed as Depositary Bank for Endava plc’s ADR Programme

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Endava plc
(“Endava”) as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt
(“ADR”) programme. Endava’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on
the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “DAVA” Each ADS
represents one Class A ordinary share of Endava.
“This IPO is a natural next step in the evolution of our company, and I
want to thank our partners at Citi for their contributions to our
ongoing story and success,” said John Cotterell, CEO, Endava. “Today
marks the beginning of a new phase for our company and we will continue
to build on our core purpose of creating an environment and culture that
breeds success by caring for our customers as individuals and enabling
our people to be the best that they can be.”
“Citi is delighted to be appointed by Endava as depositary bank for its
NYSE listed ADR programme,” said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer
Services, at Citi. “We are confident that we will be able to assist
Endava in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our
Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity
distribution network.”
For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.
About Endava
Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider that
helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to
enterprises. Engaging with an approach called Ideation to Production,
and delivering using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava
collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams,
catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its
clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in
their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of
products, platforms and solutions.
About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com
| Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi
| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com
| Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi
