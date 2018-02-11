Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Citigroup : to invest in London, hire staff despite Brexit - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 10:21pm CET
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Wall Street bank Citigroup Inc (>> Citigroup) will set up an innovation centre in London in one of the first investments by a big U.S. bank since Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

(Reuters) - Wall Street bank Citigroup Inc (>> Citigroup) will set up an innovation centre in London in one of the first investments by a big U.S. bank since Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Citi will initially hire 60 technologists for the centre, James Cowles, chief executive Officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), told the FT.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

The centre in London will also house the EMEA unit of Citi ventures and employees from across the company's businesses, in a boost for UK's financial services sector ahead of Brexit, the FT reported. (http://on.ft.com/2BREJUO)

European Commission officials rejected the City of London's proposal to strike a post-Brexit free-trade deal on financial services, a major blow to Britain's hopes of keeping full access to EU markets for one of the world's top two financial centres.

Britain is currently home to the world's largest number of banks and hosts the largest commercial insurance market. About 6 trillion euros ($7.35 trillion), or 37 percent, of Europe's financial assets are managed in the UK capital, almost twice the amount of its nearest rival, Paris.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) said earlier this month that it could move more than 4,000 jobs out of Britain if Brexit talks result in a divergence of regulations and trade agreements between Britain and the European Union.

In the short term the bank will move between 500 and 1,000 jobs after Britain's formal exit from the EU, scheduled for March 29, 2019.

About 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of Britain or created overseas in the next few years if it is denied access to Europe's single market, a Reuters survey in September found.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Stocks treated in this article : Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase & Company
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
10:21p CITIGROUP : to invest in London, hire staff despite Brexit - FT
02/08 CITIGROUP : CEO of Citigroup Latin America Jane Fraser to Present at the 2018 Cr..
02/08 SWISS RE : World Bank Affirms Position as Largest Sovereign Risk Insurance Provi..
02/08 MTN : Plans U.S.$500 Million Share Sale in Nigeria
02/08 MTN : Plans $500m Nigeria Share Sale In 2018
02/08 MTN : Plans$500m Share Sale in Nigeria
02/07 CITIGROUP : targets rapid Middle East, Africa growth in 2018
02/07 CITIGROUP : Milan court throws out Parmalat's $2.2 billion Citi claim
02/07 CITIGROUP : Ozzy Osbourne announces his second farewell tour, but vows he is not..
02/07 Banks in Britain, U.S. ban Bitcoin buying with credit cards
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:39a IBV Capital Q4 2017 Partnership Letter
02/10 STOCKS TO WATCH : Digging For Gems In The Shakeout
02/07 A Look At The Big U.S. Banks
02/06 Barrage Capital Fund 2017 Annual Letter
02/05 APPLE : A Quarter To Brag About
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74 021 M
EBIT 2018 32 198 M
Net income 2018 16 322 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 11,25
P/E ratio 2019 9,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 190 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | C | US1729674242 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 83,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
Michael E. O'Neill Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP-3.41%190 024
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.88%374 314
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.74%358 792
BANK OF AMERICA0.75%312 014
WELLS FARGO-8.69%276 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.85%266 357
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.