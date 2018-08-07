Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citizens Financial Group    CFG

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP (CFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Citizens Financial : Bank Launches Simple 1.8% Cash Back Credit Card with Unlimited Rewards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

Cash Back Plus® World Mastercard® has no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no limit to how much cash back can be earned, no rotating categories for enrollment

Citizens Bank today announced the availability of Citizens Bank Cash Back Plus® World Mastercard®, a credit card that offers 1.8%* cash back with no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and none of the category restrictions or caps on rewards often found with other rewards cards. The new card, which builds on the strength of the bank’s previously offered Cash Back Plus credit card, will have no limit to how much cash back a customer can earn.

“We are very excited to introduce this enhanced card, which dramatically increases the cash rewards going back into the hands of our customers,” said Brendan Coughlin head of Consumer Deposits and Lending. “It’s simple, with no confusing ‘gotchas.’ The rewards are unlimited. It’s powerful. And it will offer our customers one of the best cash back rates available.”

According to the 2017 TSYS U.S. Consumer Payment Study, credit card rewards continue to be popular, as 75% percent of consumers have a rewards program attached to their most-used card, up from 58 percent in 2015. Additionally, 78% of consumers say that their most preferred credit card has a cash back reward. A recent survey by JD Power backs up the notion that “cash is still king,” as overall consumer satisfaction was the highest for cards that provide cash-back rewards programs. This is in sharp contrast to airline cards and store-branded rewards credit cards which have the lowest levels of satisfaction.

Specific Citizens Bank Cash Back Plus World Mastercard® features include:

  • No annual fee
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Low intro APR on balance transfers
  • 1.8% cash back on all eligible purchases, all the time
  • No limit to how much cash back you can earn
  • No rotating categories to enroll in
  • Zero liability protection against unauthorized purchases

Rate and Fee information is available here.

Coughlin continued: “Consumers demand simple banking experiences and financial products that are easy to understand and use. This card was designed with precisely that in mind.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on TwitterLinkedIn or Facebook.

*Cash back rewards of 1.8% on all eligible net purchases. A net purchase is the amount of a purchase less any credits, returns and adjustments. Certain transactions do not qualify for cash rewards. For example, balance transfers, cash advances, account fees or charges, interest charges, life insurance charges, money orders, wire transfers, lottery tickets, gambling charges, or unauthorized charges to your account do not earn cash rewards. Points will not expire as long as your account is in good standing and you make an eligible purchase once every twelve months. If you do not make at least one purchase once every 12 months, your points will be forfeited. This program is subject to change. Other terms may apply. Please see your Cardholder Agreement.

Citizens Bank is a brand name of Citizens Bank, N.A. (NMLS ID# 433960) and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania (NMLS ID# 522615). Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
03:22pCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Bank Launches Simple 1.8% Cash Back Credit Card with Unlimi..
BU
08/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL IN : RI MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
08/04CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Swimmer Named to Citizens Financial Group Executive Committ..
AQ
08/02CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Swimmer Named to Citizens Financial Group Executive Committ..
BU
08/01CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Completes Previously Announced Franklin America..
BU
07/26Stock Performance Review on Synovus Financial and Three Other Banking Stocks
AC
07/25CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Director Earns Recognition on Annual List of Mo..
BU
07/24CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ranks First among Financial Services Industry B..
BU
07/24CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Bank joins Feeding America® as National Partner
BU
07/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Actions And Reactions During Earnings Season - The Idea Guide 
08/01Forensic Stock Selections For August - First Year Portfolio +96.80% 
07/30BANK OF AMERICA AND JP MORGAN : Catalysts For A 2nd Half Rally 
07/30Citizens Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
07/28CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : Why There's More Growth Ahead 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 136 M
EBIT 2018 2 419 M
Net income 2018 1 680 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 11,53
P/E ratio 2019 10,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 19 452 M
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian O'Connell Head-Technology Services
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP-4.41%19 452
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-7.05%180 605
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 989
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.63%61 695
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.70%53 301
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC--.--%44 261
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.