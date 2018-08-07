Citizens Financial : Bank Launches Simple 1.8% Cash Back Credit Card with Unlimited Rewards

Cash Back Plus® World Mastercard® has no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no limit to how much cash back can be earned, no rotating categories for enrollment

Citizens Bank today announced the availability of Citizens Bank Cash Back Plus® World Mastercard®, a credit card that offers 1.8%* cash back with no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and none of the category restrictions or caps on rewards often found with other rewards cards. The new card, which builds on the strength of the bank’s previously offered Cash Back Plus credit card, will have no limit to how much cash back a customer can earn.

“We are very excited to introduce this enhanced card, which dramatically increases the cash rewards going back into the hands of our customers,” said Brendan Coughlin head of Consumer Deposits and Lending. “It’s simple, with no confusing ‘gotchas.’ The rewards are unlimited. It’s powerful. And it will offer our customers one of the best cash back rates available.”

According to the 2017 TSYS U.S. Consumer Payment Study, credit card rewards continue to be popular, as 75% percent of consumers have a rewards program attached to their most-used card, up from 58 percent in 2015. Additionally, 78% of consumers say that their most preferred credit card has a cash back reward. A recent survey by JD Power backs up the notion that “cash is still king,” as overall consumer satisfaction was the highest for cards that provide cash-back rewards programs. This is in sharp contrast to airline cards and store-branded rewards credit cards which have the lowest levels of satisfaction.

Specific Citizens Bank Cash Back Plus World Mastercard® features include:

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Low intro APR on balance transfers

1.8% cash back on all eligible purchases, all the time

No limit to how much cash back you can earn

No rotating categories to enroll in

Zero liability protection against unauthorized purchases

Rate and Fee information is available here.

Coughlin continued: “Consumers demand simple banking experiences and financial products that are easy to understand and use. This card was designed with precisely that in mind.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

*Cash back rewards of 1.8% on all eligible net purchases. A net purchase is the amount of a purchase less any credits, returns and adjustments. Certain transactions do not qualify for cash rewards. For example, balance transfers, cash advances, account fees or charges, interest charges, life insurance charges, money orders, wire transfers, lottery tickets, gambling charges, or unauthorized charges to your account do not earn cash rewards. Points will not expire as long as your account is in good standing and you make an eligible purchase once every twelve months. If you do not make at least one purchase once every 12 months, your points will be forfeited. This program is subject to change. Other terms may apply. Please see your Cardholder Agreement.

Citizens Bank is a brand name of Citizens Bank, N.A. (NMLS ID# 433960) and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania (NMLS ID# 522615). Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005494/en/