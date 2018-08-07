Citizens Financial : Bank Launches Simple 1.8% Cash Back Credit Card with Unlimited Rewards

Citizens Bank today announced the availability of Citizens
Bank Cash Back Plus® World Mastercard®, a credit card that
offers 1.8%* cash back with no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees,
and none of the category restrictions or caps on rewards often found
with other rewards cards. The new card, which builds on the strength of
the bank’s previously offered Cash Back Plus credit card, will have no
limit to how much cash back a customer can earn.
“We are very excited to introduce this enhanced card, which dramatically
increases the cash rewards going back into the hands of our customers,”
said Brendan Coughlin head of Consumer Deposits and Lending. “It’s
simple, with no confusing ‘gotchas.’ The rewards are unlimited. It’s
powerful. And it will offer our customers one of the best cash back
rates available.”
According to the 2017
TSYS U.S. Consumer Payment Study, credit card rewards continue to be
popular, as 75% percent of consumers have a rewards program attached to
their most-used card, up from 58 percent in 2015. Additionally, 78% of
consumers say that their most preferred credit card has a cash back
reward. A recent survey by JD
Power backs up the notion that “cash is still king,” as overall
consumer satisfaction was the highest for cards that provide cash-back
rewards programs. This is in sharp contrast to airline cards and
store-branded rewards credit cards which have the lowest levels of
satisfaction.
Specific Citizens
Bank Cash Back Plus World Mastercard® features include:
-
No annual fee
-
No foreign transaction fees
-
Low intro APR on balance transfers
-
1.8% cash back on all eligible purchases, all the time
-
No limit to how much cash back you can earn
-
No rotating categories to enroll in
-
Zero liability protection against unauthorized purchases
Rate and Fee information is available here.
Coughlin continued: “Consumers demand simple banking experiences and
financial products that are easy to understand and use. This card was
designed with precisely that in mind.”
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30,
2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad
range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available
at www.citizensbank.com or
visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
*Cash back rewards of 1.8% on all eligible net purchases. A net purchase
is the amount of a purchase less any credits, returns and adjustments.
Certain transactions do not qualify for cash rewards. For example,
balance transfers, cash advances, account fees or charges, interest
charges, life insurance charges, money orders, wire transfers, lottery
tickets, gambling charges, or unauthorized charges to your account do
not earn cash rewards. Points will not expire as long as your account is
in good standing and you make an eligible purchase once every twelve
months. If you do not make at least one purchase once every 12 months,
your points will be forfeited. This program is subject to change. Other
terms may apply. Please see your Cardholder Agreement.
Citizens Bank is a brand name of Citizens Bank, N.A. (NMLS ID# 433960)
and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania (NMLS ID# 522615). Equal Housing
Lender. Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005494/en/