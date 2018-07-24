Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citizens Financial Group    CFG

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP (CFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Citizens Financial : Bank joins Feeding America® as National Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 08:45am EDT

Bank commits to fund more than 30 programs in 21 markets to fight hunger

Citizens Bank has partnered with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, as a Leadership-level partner. Through this national partnership, Citizens will broaden its longtime commitment to fighting hunger by increasing local support and extending giving beyond its traditional retail footprint.

“Hunger is an issue that touches every community, and this new partnership enables us to further strengthen our strong local partnerships with food banks across our footprint while extending our geographic reach,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group. “It also gives more of our colleagues the opportunity to volunteer to benefit their community, which is at the heart of our culture.”

Through a $1 million donation to Feeding America, Citizens will continue to support programs such as Striking Out Hunger in Rhode Island, the KDKA Feed the Kids Summer Telethon in Pittsburgh, Phans Feeding Families in Philadelphia and Spring for Meals in Boston. Additionally, through Feeding America’s broad network of food bank partners, Citizens will be able to provide volunteer opportunities for colleagues and support programs outside of its retail footprint, including participation by colleagues and customers in a virtual national food drive during Hunger Action Month in September.

“We are grateful for this partnership with Citizens Bank,” said Matt Knott, president of Feeding America. “Citizens already plays an important role in the fight against hunger, and through our relationship we will be able to make an even larger impact together. By providing funding to food banks and volunteering time in the communities where their employees live and work, Citizens Bank is making a difference in the fight against hunger.”

41 million people face hunger in the U.S. — including nearly 13 million children and more than five million seniors. More than 30 programs will receive funding through this partnership in 21 markets throughout the communities Citizens Bank serves. The bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger initiative is rooted in the belief that when people and communities reach their potential, we all thrive.

More information on Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger is available here.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
09:01aCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ranks First among Financial Services Industry B..
BU
08:45aCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Bank joins Feeding America® as National Partner
BU
07/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $425 Milli..
BU
07/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Launches Direct-to-Consumer Digital Bank
AQ
07/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : Half-year results
CO
07/10CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Launches Direct-to-Consumer Digital Bank
BU
06/29JPMorgan Chase takes smartphone account 'Finn' nationwide
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Citizens Financial Group (CFG) CEO Bruce Van Saun on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
07/20Citizens Financial boosts dividend, sees more gains from efficiency program 
07/20Citizens Financial Group 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/20Citizens Financial beats by $0.03, revenue in-line 
07/19Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 126 M
EBIT 2018 2 506 M
Net income 2018 1 672 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,41%
P/E ratio 2018 11,71
P/E ratio 2019 10,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 19 486 M
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian O'Connell Head-Technology Services
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP-3.45%19 486
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-7.57%179 969
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 329
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.16%62 014
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.22%53 608
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-21.60%42 526
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.