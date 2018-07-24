Citizens Financial : Bank joins Feeding America® as National Partner

Citizens Bank has partnered with Feeding America®, the
nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, as a
Leadership-level partner. Through this national partnership, Citizens
will broaden its longtime commitment to fighting hunger by increasing
local support and extending giving beyond its traditional retail
footprint.
“Hunger is an issue that touches every community, and this new
partnership enables us to further strengthen our strong local
partnerships with food banks across our footprint while extending our
geographic reach,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens
Financial Group. “It also gives more of our colleagues the
opportunity to volunteer to benefit their community, which is at the
heart of our culture.”
Through a $1 million donation to Feeding America, Citizens will continue
to support programs such as Striking Out Hunger in Rhode Island, the
KDKA Feed the Kids Summer Telethon in Pittsburgh, Phans Feeding Families
in Philadelphia and Spring for Meals in Boston. Additionally, through
Feeding America’s broad network of food bank partners, Citizens will be
able to provide volunteer opportunities for colleagues and support
programs outside of its retail footprint, including participation by
colleagues and customers in a virtual national food drive during Hunger
Action Month in September.
“We are grateful for this partnership with Citizens Bank,” said Matt
Knott, president of Feeding America. “Citizens already plays an
important role in the fight against hunger, and through our relationship
we will be able to make an even larger impact together. By providing
funding to food banks and volunteering time in the communities where
their employees live and work, Citizens Bank is making a difference in
the fight against hunger.”
41 million people face hunger in the U.S. — including nearly 13 million
children and more than five million seniors. More than 30 programs will
receive funding through this partnership in 21 markets throughout the
communities Citizens Bank serves. The bank’s Citizens Helping
Citizens Fight Hunger initiative is rooted in the belief that when
people and communities reach their potential, we all thrive.
More information on Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger is
available here.
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens
Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30,
2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad
range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available
at www.citizensbank.com
or visit us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
or Facebook.
About Feeding America
Feeding
America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the
United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food
pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million
people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent
food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates
the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation
that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities,
businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate.
Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org,
find us on Facebook
or follow us on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005500/en/