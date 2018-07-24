Citizens Financial : Bank joins Feeding America® as National Partner

Bank commits to fund more than 30 programs in 21 markets to fight hunger

Citizens Bank has partnered with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, as a Leadership-level partner. Through this national partnership, Citizens will broaden its longtime commitment to fighting hunger by increasing local support and extending giving beyond its traditional retail footprint.

“Hunger is an issue that touches every community, and this new partnership enables us to further strengthen our strong local partnerships with food banks across our footprint while extending our geographic reach,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group. “It also gives more of our colleagues the opportunity to volunteer to benefit their community, which is at the heart of our culture.”

Through a $1 million donation to Feeding America, Citizens will continue to support programs such as Striking Out Hunger in Rhode Island, the KDKA Feed the Kids Summer Telethon in Pittsburgh, Phans Feeding Families in Philadelphia and Spring for Meals in Boston. Additionally, through Feeding America’s broad network of food bank partners, Citizens will be able to provide volunteer opportunities for colleagues and support programs outside of its retail footprint, including participation by colleagues and customers in a virtual national food drive during Hunger Action Month in September.

“We are grateful for this partnership with Citizens Bank,” said Matt Knott, president of Feeding America. “Citizens already plays an important role in the fight against hunger, and through our relationship we will be able to make an even larger impact together. By providing funding to food banks and volunteering time in the communities where their employees live and work, Citizens Bank is making a difference in the fight against hunger.”

41 million people face hunger in the U.S. — including nearly 13 million children and more than five million seniors. More than 30 programs will receive funding through this partnership in 21 markets throughout the communities Citizens Bank serves. The bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger initiative is rooted in the belief that when people and communities reach their potential, we all thrive.

More information on Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger is available here.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005500/en/