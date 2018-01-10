Citrix : Coretek Services Increases Product Development Efficiencies for Wolverine Worldwide with Citrix Solutions

Wolverine
Worldwide, one of the world’s leading footwear and apparel
distributors, which provides marketing and licensing for iconic brands
such as Keds, Merrell and Sperry was looking for a way to use more
technology to create a holistic transformation of the company. Today,
one in every four pairs of shoes is bought online. Wolverine’s digital
transformation was intended to make sure that the company could serve
its customer expectations for speed and selection in this new world
order. Working with Citrix and Microsoft, Coretek
Services, an IT consulting company, systems integrator and managed
services provider developed a global solution for virtualized 3D apps
hosted in Azure that helped Wolverine accelerate time to market for new
consumer products.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006874/en/
Ron Lisch, CEO, Coretek Services (Photo: Business Wire)
Enabling global product development designers to work together more
efficiently was a key component of the implementation. Wolverine had a
3D on-premises application that was used for 3D modeling for 15 people
in the U.S. headquarters. As other locations adopted this application,
an on-premises solution would no longer work for its global locations in
London and Asia because of network limitations. Coretek introduced a Citrix
secure digital workspace solution in Microsoft Azure that used
XenApp with HDX technology along with NetScaler. Coretek took Wolverine
from architectural design to implementation and rollout in eight weeks,
giving them a fluid and efficient end-user experience that allowed
designers to collaborate more efficiently worldwide. The traditional
process took 425 days from idea to having a shoe in a consumer’s hands.
By using the Citrix technology, Wolverine can now do that same process
in 140 days.
In recognition of the successful work that they’ve done with Wolverine
Worldwide, Coretek has been selected as the winner of the fifth annual Citrix
Innovation Award for Partners. This award recognizes visionary
Citrix partners who are powering a better way to work by delivering the
experience, security and choice people need to unlock innovation and be
productive anytime, anywhere.
Quotes
Dee Slater, Chief Information Officer, Wolverine Worldwide
“With the cloud, I sleep better at night. When we have cloud-based
technology, whether it’s our team in Asia, Europe, or our teams here in
the US, we know we are going to service the business needs because
Coretek and Citrix have an army of people behind it. We’re confident
with Citrix as our partner that they’ll continue investing in this
technology to make it faster and more scalable than it is today.”
Ron Lisch, Chief Executive Officer, Coretek Services
“Wolverine Worldwide partnered with us to move traditional processes
into the cloud. We were able to create this new infrastructure within
only eight weeks start to finish. We re-architected to optimize the
power of Citrix with HDX technology along with Citrix NetScaler and
Microsoft Azure. As a result, Wolverine is experiencing increased
time-to-market efficiencies.”
Craig Stilwell, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales, Citrix
“The Innovation Award for Partners was developed to recognize partners
who are using Citrix technology to reimagine IT, drive business growth
and create new ways of working. We congratulate Coretek Services for the
strategic implementation of Citrix technology for Wolverine Worldwide.
Their approach to developing a unique solution for their customer is
exactly the type of innovative thinking that we hope to see more of in
2018 as we move toward making digital transformation possible.”
