Citrix : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Quarterly revenue of $742 million up 7% year-over-year

Quarterly subscription revenue of $111 million up 49% year-over-year

Quarterly GAAP diluted EPS of $0.73; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.28

Quarterly GAAP operating margin of 20 percent; non-GAAP operating margin of 30 percent

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Results

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, Citrix achieved revenue of $742 million, compared to $693 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, representing 7 percent revenue growth.

GAAP Results

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $107 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $109 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal years 2018 and 2017 includes restructuring charges of $7 million and $2 million, respectively, primarily for facility closing costs.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $178 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $158 million, or $1.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal years 2018 and 2017 excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, restructuring charges and the tax effects related to these items. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 also excludes separation costs and the tax effect related to this item. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal years 2018 and 2017 reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the company’s convertible note hedges.

“Q2 was yet another strong quarter for Citrix, posting upside to financial expectations and, at the same time, continuing to execute on our operational transformation across the company and in our go-to-market,” said David Henshall, president and CEO. “Our customers and partners are embracing our cloud strategy, which is driving the multi-year plan that we introduced last year and the progress we’ve made so far in 2018.”

Q2 Financial Summary

The results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 are as follows:

Subscription revenue increased 49 percent;

Product and license revenue increased 1 percent;

Support and services revenue increased 3 percent; and

Net revenue increased in the EMEA region by 8 percent; increased in the Americas region by 7 percent; and increased in the APJ region by 7 percent.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2018(1):

GAAP gross margin was 85 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 87 percent;

GAAP operating margin was 20 percent and non-GAAP operating margin was 30 percent;

Subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenue was 15%;

Deferred and unbilled revenue totaled $1.94 billion as of June 30, 2018, compared to $1.77 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of 10 percent;

Cash flow from operations was $170 million; and

The company repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares during the second quarter.

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter 2018(1)

Citrix management expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018:

Net revenue is targeted to be in the range of $715 million to $725 million.

GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.74.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of $1.23 to $1.26.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018(1)

Citrix management expects to achieve the following results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018:

Net revenue is targeted to be in the range of $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion.

GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of $3.40 to $3.49.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.40.

In addition, Citrix management is targeting GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 20 percent to 21 percent, and non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 30 percent to 31 percent.

The above statements are based on current targets. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures.”

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Subscription $ 110,796 $ 74,596 $ 213,954 $ 143,686 Product and license 192,058 190,376 352,755 361,275 Support and services 439,511 428,255 872,848 850,943 Total net revenues 742,365 693,227 1,439,557 1,355,904 Cost of net revenues: Cost of subscription, support and services 67,523 64,167 130,908 123,826 Cost of product and license revenues 29,707 32,735 63,579 62,446 Amortization of product related intangible assets 11,519 12,410 22,548 25,498 Total cost of net revenues 108,749 109,312 217,035 211,770 Gross margin 633,616 583,915 1,222,522 1,144,134 Operating expenses: Research and development 112,943 106,696 211,493 209,365 Sales, marketing and services 286,730 268,300 537,943 515,065 General and administrative 77,340 81,146 141,067 157,655 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,019 3,692 7,685 7,338 Restructuring 7,437 2,140 13,624 10,126 Total operating expenses 488,469 461,974 911,812 899,549 Income from operations 145,147 121,941 310,710 244,585 Interest income 9,402 5,560 18,133 11,172 Interest expense (20,542 ) (12,007 ) (40,878 ) (23,560 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,537 ) (1,141 ) (5,549 ) 2,185 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 131,470 114,353 282,416 234,382 Income tax expense 24,637 5,524 31,324 55,228 Income from continuing operations 106,833 108,829 251,092 179,154 (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — (42,704 ) Net income $ 106,833 $ 108,829 $ 251,092 $ 136,450 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 1.72 $ 1.14 (Loss) from discontinued operations — — — (0.27 ) Diluted net earnings per share: $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 1.72 $ 0.87 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,447 156,036 145,709 157,239

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands - unaudited) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,021,708 $ 1,115,130 Short-term investments, available-for-sale 487,367 632,516 Accounts receivable, net 528,386 712,535 Inventories, net 20,282 13,912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 208,648 147,330 Total current assets 2,266,391 2,621,423 Long-term investments, available-for-sale 825,444 984,328 Property and equipment, net 246,025 252,932 Goodwill 1,662,438 1,614,494 Other intangible assets, net 141,989 141,952 Deferred tax assets, net 119,760 152,362 Other assets 104,015 52,685 Total assets $ 5,366,062 $ 5,820,176 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 86,533 $ 66,893 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 277,275 277,679 Income taxes payable 1,261 34,033 Current portion of convertible notes 1,406,157 — Current portion of deferred revenues 1,243,032 1,308,474 Total current liabilities 3,014,258 1,687,079 Long-term portion of deferred revenues 480,942 555,769 Long-term debt 741,277 2,127,474 Long-term income taxes payable 321,651 335,457 Other liabilities 143,677 121,936 Temporary equity from convertible notes 28,081 — Stockholders' equity: Common stock 308 306 Additional paid-in capital 5,116,339 4,883,670 Retained earnings 3,893,354 3,509,484 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,718 ) (10,806 ) 8,991,283 8,382,654 Less - common stock in treasury, at cost (8,355,107 ) (7,390,193 ) Total stockholders' equity 636,176 992,461 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 5,366,062 $ 5,820,176

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands - unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 251,092 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and other 106,266 Stock-based compensation expense 91,567 Deferred income tax expense 5,756 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies 6,021 Other non-cash items 5,166 Total adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 214,776 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 182,469 Inventories (6,645 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (38,080 ) Other assets 1,795 Income taxes, net (72,405 ) Accounts payable 19,851 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,435 Deferred revenues (41,100 ) Other liabilities 5,850 Total changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions 62,170 Net cash provided by operating activities 528,038 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of available-for-sale investments (332,136 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 434,901 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 196,791 Purchases of property and equipment (32,929 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (65,983 ) Cash paid for licensing agreements and technology (1,217 ) Other 3,002 Net cash provided by investing activities 202,429 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans 113 Repayment of acquired debt (5,674 ) Stock repurchases, net (764,978 ) Cash paid for tax withholding on vested stock awards (49,936 ) Net cash used in financing activities (820,475 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,414 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (93,422 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,115,130 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,021,708

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release and related conference call, slide presentation or webcast to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These measures differ from GAAP in that they exclude amortization primarily related to acquired intangible assets and debt discount, stock-based compensation expenses, charges associated with the Company’s restructuring programs, separation costs and the related tax effect of those items. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. The Company also reflects the effect of anti-dilutive convertible note hedges in the number of shares used in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a continuing operations basis. The Company's basis for these adjustments is described below.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures for internal reporting and forecasting purposes, when publicly providing its business outlook, to evaluate the Company's performance and to evaluate and compensate the Company's executives. The Company has provided these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to GAAP financial results because it believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to certain investors and financial analysts for comparison across accounting periods not influenced by certain non-cash items that are not used by management when evaluating the Company's historical and prospective financial performance. In addition, the Company has historically provided this or similar information and understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company's operating margins, operating expenses and net income and comparing the Company's financial performance to that of its peer companies and competitors.

Management typically excludes the amounts described above when evaluating the Company's operating performance and believes that the resulting non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company's operating performance due to the following factors:

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. The Company, therefore, believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures that adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation expenses and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, provide investors and financial analysts with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and, therefore, are useful to investors and financial analysts in helping them to better understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

Amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects are fixed at the time of an acquisition, are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition.

Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of the Company's employees and executives, stock-based compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then amortized over a period of several years after the grant of the stock-based instrument, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the grant.

Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components in a manner that reflects the issuer’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense, net of the interest amount capitalized, is excluded from management’s assessment of the company’s operating performance because management believes that the exclusion of these charges will better help investors and financial analysts understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

The Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs. Each restructuring activity has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each has differed from the others in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope. While the Company’s operations previously benefited from the employees and facilities covered by the various restructuring charges, these employees and facilities have benefited different parts of the Company’s business in different ways, and the amount of these charges has varied significantly from period to period. The Company, therefore, believes that the exclusion of these charges will better help investors and financial analysts understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.

Separation costs represent transaction and transition costs associated with preparing businesses for independent operations consisting primarily of financial advisory fees, legal fees, accounting fees, tax services and information systems infrastructure duplication. These charges are not anticipated to be ongoing costs; and, thus, are outside of the normal operations of the Company's business. As such, the Company believes that these expenses do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred.

The Company has convertible note hedges in place to offset potential dilution from the embedded conversion feature in its convertible notes. For GAAP diluted earnings per share purposes, the Company cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note hedges. The Company believes that reflecting the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note hedges in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides investors with useful information in evaluating the financial performance of the Company on a per share basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. The additional non-GAAP financial information presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP (such as net income and earnings per share) and should not be considered measures of the Company's liquidity.

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(In thousands, except per share, gross margin and operating margin data - unaudited)

The following tables show the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 GAAP gross margin 85.4% Add: stock-based compensation 0.3 Add: amortization of product related intangible assets 1.5 Non-GAAP gross margin 87.2%

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 GAAP operating margin 19.6% Add: stock-based compensation 7.5 Add: amortization of product related intangible assets 1.6 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 0.5 Add: restructuring charges 1.0 Non-GAAP operating margin 30.2%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 GAAP net income $106,833 $108,829 Add: stock-based compensation 55,844 40,679 Add: amortization of product related intangible assets 11,519 12,410 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 4,019 3,692 Add: amortization of debt discount 8,771 8,472 Add: separation costs — 216 Add: restructuring charges 7,437 2,140 Less: tax effects related to above items (16,152 ) (18,731 ) Non-GAAP net income $178,271 $157,707

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Number of shares used in diluted earnings per share calculations: GAAP weighted average shares outstanding 145,447 156,036 Less: effect of convertible note hedges (6,023 ) (2,644 ) Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding 139,424 153,392

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 GAAP earnings per share - diluted $0.73 $0.70 Add: stock-based compensation 0.39 0.27 Add: amortization of product related intangible assets 0.08 0.08 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 0.03 0.03 Add: amortization of debt discount 0.06 0.06 Add: restructuring charges 0.05 0.01 Less: tax effects related to above items (0.11) (0.12) Add: effect of convertible note hedges 0.05 — Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $1.28 $1.03

Forward Looking Guidance

For the Three For the Twelve Months Ended Months Ended September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 GAAP earnings per share - diluted $0.72 to $0.74 $3.40 to $3.49 Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of amortization of intangible assets 0.11 0.44 Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of expenses related to stock-based compensation 0.41 1.50 Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of amortization of debt discount 0.06 0.25 Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of restructuring charges 0.01 0.13 Less: tax effects related to above items (0.09 to 0.14) (0.51 to 0.70) Add: effect of convertible note hedges 0.04 0.19 Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $1.23 to $1.26 $5.30 to $5.40

Note: Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share does not include any additional impacts related to our convertible note warrants or U.S. tax reform, all of which cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts.

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 GAAP operating margin 20.1% to 21.1% Add: stock-based compensation 7.2 Add: amortization of intangible assets 2.1 Add: restructuring charges 0.6 Non-GAAP operating margin 30.0% to 31.0%

