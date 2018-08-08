Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
CDL: Notice of Book Closure Date - Special Interim Ordinary Dividend

08/08/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory Page 1 of 2

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Security

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution 08-Aug-2018 07:40:24

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG180808DVCAJU7P

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

55

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Financial Year End

Interim 31/12/2018

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.06

Event Narrative

Narrative TypeNarrative Text

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ordinary Share Transfer Books and Register of Holders of ordinary shares of the Company will be closed on 28 August 2018 to determine the ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the tax-exempt (one-tier) special interim ordinary dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2018 (the "Special Interim Ordinary Dividend").

Narrative version

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrars, M&C Services Private Limited of 112 Robinson Road #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 27 August 2018 will be registered to determine ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend. In respect of ordinary shares in the securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend to the holders of the securities accounts.

By Order of the Board

Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretaries 8 August 2018

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

Ex Date

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Gross Rate (Per Share)

Net Rate (Per Share)

Pay Date

Gross Rate Status

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 00:26:01 UTC
