CDL: Notice of Book Closure Date - Special Interim Ordinary Dividend

08-Aug-2018
New
SG180808DVCAJU7P
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Company Secretary
55
Interim 31/12/2018
SGD 0.06
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ordinary Share Transfer Books and Register of Holders of ordinary shares of the Company will be closed on 28 August 2018 to determine the ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the tax-exempt (one-tier) special interim ordinary dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2018 (the "Special Interim Ordinary Dividend").
Narrative version
Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrars, M&C Services Private Limited of 112 Robinson Road #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 27 August 2018 will be registered to determine ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend. In respect of ordinary shares in the securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend to the holders of the securities accounts.
By Order of the Board
Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh Enid Ling Peek Fong
Company Secretaries 8 August 2018
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 00:26:01 UTC