CDL: Notice of Book Closure Date - Special Interim Ordinary Dividend

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution 08-Aug-2018 07:40:24

New

SG180808DVCAJU7P

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Applicable

55

Interim 31/12/2018

SGD 0.06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ordinary Share Transfer Books and Register of Holders of ordinary shares of the Company will be closed on 28 August 2018 to determine the ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the tax-exempt (one-tier) special interim ordinary dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2018 (the "Special Interim Ordinary Dividend").

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrars, M&C Services Private Limited of 112 Robinson Road #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 27 August 2018 will be registered to determine ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend. In respect of ordinary shares in the securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the Special Interim Ordinary Dividend to the holders of the securities accounts.

By Order of the Board

Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretaries 8 August 2018