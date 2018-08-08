City Developments : 2Q Net Profit Up 80% on 'Strong Sales'

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 80% from a year earlier, as higher sales recognized during the period boosted revenue.

Net profit for the three months ended June 30 was 204.8 million Singapore dollars (US$150.1 million), compared with S$114.1 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 59% over the same period to S$1.36 billion, City Developments said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

The property developer attributed its strong performance in the second quarter to strong demand for two new residential projects in Singapore and one in China.

After two quarters of strong residential sales, the company expects a moderation following the "unexpectedly harsh property cooling measures" announced by Singapore in July, said Kwek Leng Beng, the company's executive chairman.

However, prices could be sustainable for some quality projects at good locations in Singapore, where there is limited supply and pent-up demand, Mr. Kwek said.

Having built its Singapore land bank before prices rose, "this gives us more flexibility for the commencement of construction and sales launches," Mr. Kwek said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]