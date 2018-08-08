Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (CTDM)

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (CTDM)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

City Developments : 2Q Net Profit Up 80% on 'Strong Sales'

08/08/2018 | 03:00am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 80% from a year earlier, as higher sales recognized during the period boosted revenue.

Net profit for the three months ended June 30 was 204.8 million Singapore dollars (US$150.1 million), compared with S$114.1 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 59% over the same period to S$1.36 billion, City Developments said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

The property developer attributed its strong performance in the second quarter to strong demand for two new residential projects in Singapore and one in China.

After two quarters of strong residential sales, the company expects a moderation following the "unexpectedly harsh property cooling measures" announced by Singapore in July, said Kwek Leng Beng, the company's executive chairman.

However, prices could be sustainable for some quality projects at good locations in Singapore, where there is limited supply and pent-up demand, Mr. Kwek said.

Having built its Singapore land bank before prices rose, "this gives us more flexibility for the commencement of construction and sales launches," Mr. Kwek said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 3 917 M
EBIT 2018 910 M
Net income 2018 648 M
Debt 2018 1 664 M
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
P/E ratio 2019 14,54
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 8 802 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,4  SGD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-20.83%6 432
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.21%44 109
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.51%34 854
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.73%32 315
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.77%30 017
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-15.87%27 040
