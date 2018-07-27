Civeo Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.



Highlights include:

Successfully closed and integrated Noralta acquisition



Generated $11.1 million in operating cash flow and $8.6 million in free cash flow, an increase of over 50% versus the second quarter of 2017



Awarded four accommodation contracts for the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project, a LNG-related pipeline in British Columbia, with total revenues expected to be approximately C$100 million over 2019-2021



Repaid $11.5 million of debt during the quarter subsequent to the closing of the Noralta acquisition

“In the second quarter, we closed a transformative Canadian acquisition, continued to rebound in Australia and turned around the U.S. operations. We successfully closed the Noralta acquisition and completed the integration of Noralta into our Canadian operations. We expect to have accomplished our objectives with regard to the previously estimated C$10 million in annualized synergies by year end 2018,” stated Bradley J. Dodson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We were pleased to deliver results highlighted by sequential improvement in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. In Australia, increased occupancy in the Bowen Basin villages related to customers’ maintenance activities generated improved EBITDA. In the U.S. market, we achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA primarily driven by our new Louisiana location and strong E&P activity in West Texas. Revenue in the Canadian segment was lower than our projections due to shorter than expected turnaround work in the quarter. We are also pleased to announce the award of the four contracts for the British Columbia LNG-related Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project. The contracts are subject to a positive final investment decision from the LNG Canada joint venture which is expected later in 2018.”

Mr. Dodson concluded, “Looking to the second half of the year, we are confident in our ability to continue to generate free cash flow through our base business and recent acquisitions in the US and Canada, while enhancing our capital structure to take advantage of an improved commodity price environment, delivering best-in-class service to our customers, and creating value for all of our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter 2018 Results

In the second quarter of 2018, Civeo generated revenues of $130.2 million and reported a net income attributable to Civeo Corporation of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per share, and a net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders of $48.3 million, or $0.29 per share. The second quarter net loss was largely driven by the recognition of the accounting impact of a non-cash beneficial conversion feature on the outstanding preferred shares totaling $48.5 million, or $0.29 per share. The beneficial conversion feature existed because the fair value of the Civeo common shares into which the preferred shares are convertible was greater than the effective conversion price at the closing of the Noralta acquisition. During the second quarter of 2018, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $11.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million and free cash flow of $8.6 million.

(EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain other costs. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Please see the reconciliations to GAAP measures at the end of this news release.)

By comparison, in the second quarter of 2017, Civeo generated revenues of $92.0 million and reported a net loss of $14.8 million, or $0.11 per share. During the second quarter of 2017, Civeo generated operating cash flow of $4.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million and free cash flow of $3.0 million.

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the addition of Noralta’s operations in Canada, as well as higher activity levels in Australia and the United States. The increase in net loss in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 was primarily due to $48.5 million from the accounting impact of the non-cash beneficial conversion feature on the preferred shares which were issued as consideration in the Noralta acquisition.

Business Segment Results

(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the second quarter of 2018 to the results for the second quarter of 2017.)

Canada

During the second quarter of 2018, the Canadian segment generated revenues of $86.5 million, operating loss of $6.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million, compared to revenues of $57.7 million, operating loss of $9.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. The second quarter of 2018 results reflect the impact of a strengthened Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which increased revenues by $3.7 million. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased $25.1 million primarily due to the addition of Noralta’s operations.

Australia

Revenue for the Australian segment was $30.6 million, operating loss was $1.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to revenues of $28.6 million, operating loss of $3.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was primarily due to higher occupancy levels in the Bowen Basin villages driven by increased maintenance work by our customers.

U.S.

The U.S. segment generated revenues of $13.1 million, operating loss of $1.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to revenues of $5.7 million, operating loss of $3.6 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. The revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increase was primarily due to higher E&P activity in the Bakken, Rockies, and Texas markets as well as a full quarter of benefit from our acquired location in Louisiana.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2018, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $83.0 million, consisting of $78.2 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $4.8 million of cash on hand.

Civeo’s total debt outstanding on June 30, 2018 was $430.2 million, up $109.4 million since March 31, 2018, due to borrowings to fund the Noralta acquisition.

During the second quarter of 2018, Civeo spent $3.2 million in capital expenditures, up from $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2017. Capital expenditures for both periods were primarily for routine maintenance.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2018 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2018, Civeo expects revenues of $122 million to $127 million and EBITDA of $24 million to $27 million. For the full year of 2018, Civeo expects revenues of $478 million to $495 million and EBITDA of $85 million to $92 million. Civeo expects capital expenditures of approximately $20 to $25 million for the full year 2018.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for housing hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides catering, facility management, water systems and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 30 lodges and villages in operation in Canada and Australia, with an aggregate of approximately 32,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward looking statements in this news release include the statements regarding Civeo’s future plans, priorities and borrowing needs; growth opportunities; optimism about activity, market demand and commodity price environment in 2018; expected benefits of the Coastal GasLink contracts and third quarter and full year 2018 guidance. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on then current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of activity and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from Australia, and fluctuations in the current and future prices of oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with the Noralta acquisition, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, and other factors discussed in the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Civeo’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports the Company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



- Financial Schedules Follow -

CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 130,177 $ 92,010 $ 231,681 $ 183,439 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales and services 88,737 59,484 166,065 121,156 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,539 14,060 39,426 28,270 Depreciation and amortization expense 34,270 31,554 65,034 64,383 Impairment expense - - 28,661 - Other operating expense 132 279 511 729 145,678 105,377 299,697 214,538 Operating loss (15,501 ) (13,367 ) (68,016 ) (31,099 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (7,103 ) (4,752 ) (12,925 ) (10,256 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (748 ) - (748 ) (842 ) Interest income 18 10 76 20 Other income 252 476 2,511 730 Loss before income taxes (23,082 ) (17,633 ) (79,102 ) (41,447 ) Income tax benefit 23,371 2,916 24,056 5,864 Net income (loss) 289 (14,717 ) (55,046 ) (35,583 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 122 99 244 220 Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation 167 (14,816 ) (55,290 ) (35,803 ) Less: Dividends attributable to Class A preferred shares 48,488 - 48,488 - Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders $ (48,321 ) $ (14,816 ) $ (103,778 ) $ (35,803 ) Net loss per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 165,373 130,692 148,595 125,796 Diluted 165,373 130,692 148,595 125,796

CIVEO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) JUNE 30,

2018 DECEMBER 31,

2017 (UNAUDITED) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,786 $ 32,647 Accounts receivable, net 75,789 66,823 Inventories 4,720 7,246 Assets held for sale 12,519 9,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,381 16,034 Total current assets 130,195 132,212 Property, plant and equipment, net 734,242 693,833 Goodwill, net 117,307 - Other intangible assets, net 133,964 22,753 Other noncurrent assets 2,240 5,114 Total assets $ 1,117,948 $ 853,912 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,797 $ 27,812 Accrued liabilities 17,265 22,208 Income taxes 1,568 1,728 Current portion of long-term debt 27,643 16,596 Deferred revenue 3,123 5,442 Other current liabilities 4,520 1,843 Total current liabilities 83,916 75,629 Long-term debt 399,520 277,990 Deferred income taxes 29,003 - Other noncurrent liabilities 30,044 23,926 Total liabilities 542,483 377,545 Shareholders' equity: Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity 575,346 476,250 Noncontrolling interest 119 117 Total shareholders' equity 575,465 476,367 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,117,948 $ 853,912

CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (55,046 ) $ (35,583 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,034 64,383 Impairment charges 28,661 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 748 842 Deferred income tax benefit (23,661 ) (6,732 ) Non-cash compensation charge 5,013 3,750 Gains on disposals of assets (2,332 ) (854 ) Benefit for loss on receivables, net of recoveries (58 ) (57 ) Other, net 3,065 2,147 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,661 (1,639 ) Inventories 3,111 (664 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16,668 ) (4,499 ) Taxes payable (1,250 ) 639 Other current assets and liabilities, net (3,301 ) (7,332 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 13,977 14,401 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (185,200 ) - Capital expenditures, including capitalized interest (5,943 ) (6,037 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 3,438 1,160 Other, net 110 375 Net cash flows used in investing activities (187,595 ) (4,502 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 64,817 Term loan repayments (11,068 ) (8,000 ) Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net 162,056 (39,937 ) Debt issuance costs (2,742 ) (1,795 ) Other (632 ) (293 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 147,614 14,792 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,857 ) 850 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (27,861 ) 25,541 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 32,647 1,785 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,786 $ 27,326

CIVEO CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues Canada $ 86,518 $ 57,668 $ 149,908 $ 118,174 Australia 30,577 28,607 58,452 55,623 United States 13,082 5,735 23,321 9,642 Total revenues $ 130,177 $ 92,010 $ 231,681 $ 183,439 EBITDA (1) Canada $ 16,650 $ 14,709 $ (3,002 ) $ 27,898 Australia 11,529 10,810 20,636 21,431 United States 1,983 (1,083 ) 1,244 (2,345 ) Corporate and eliminations (11,263 ) (5,872 ) (19,593 ) (13,190 ) Total EBITDA $ 18,899 $ 18,564 $ (715 ) $ 33,794 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Canada $ 18,297 $ 14,709 $ 27,574 $ 27,898 Australia 11,529 10,810 20,636 21,431 United States 1,983 (1,083 ) 1,244 (2,345 ) Corporate and eliminations (7,299 ) (5,872 ) (14,931 ) (13,190 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 24,510 $ 18,564 $ 34,523 $ 33,794 Operating income (loss) Canada $ (6,718 ) $ (9,586 ) $ (46,648 ) $ (14,592 ) Australia (1,099 ) (3,416 ) (4,265 ) (4,617 ) United States (1,832 ) (3,604 ) (5,096 ) (6,406 ) Corporate and eliminations (5,852 ) 3,239 (12,007 ) (5,484 ) Total operating loss $ (15,501 ) $ (13,367 ) $ (68,016 ) $ (31,099 ) (1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 EBITDA (1) $ 18,899 $ 18,564 $ (715 ) $ 33,794 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 24,510 $ 18,564 $ 34,523 $ 33,794 Free Cash Flow (2) $ 8,612 $ 2,981 $ 11,472 $ 9,524 (1) The term EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain costs associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing the Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited): THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation $ 167 $ (14,816 ) $ (55,290 ) $ (35,803 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (23,371 ) (2,916 ) (24,056 ) (5,864 ) Depreciation and amortization 34,270 31,554 65,034 64,383 Interest income (18 ) (10 ) (76 ) (20 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 748 - 748 842 Interest expense 7,103 4,752 12,925 10,256 EBITDA $ 18,899 $ 18,564 $ (715 ) $ 33,794 Adjustments to EBITDA Impairment expense (a) - - 28,661 - Noralta transaction costs (b) 5,611 - 6,577 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,510 $ 18,564 $ 34,523 $ 33,794 (a) Relates to the first quarter 2018 impairment of assets in Canada. We recorded a pre-tax loss of $28.7 million ($20.9 million after-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. (b) Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. For the six month period ended June 30, 2018, the $6.6 million of costs in 2018 ($5.9 million after-tax, or $0.04, per diluted share), are reflected in the Canada ($1.9 million) and Corporate and eliminations ($4.7 million) reportable segments and are included in Costs of sales and services ($0.2 million) and Selling, general and administrative expenses ($6.4 million) on the unaudited statements of operations. For the three month period ended June 30, 2018, the $5.6 million of costs in 2018 ($5.1 million after-tax, or $0.03, per diluted share), are reflected in the Canada ($1.6 million) and Corporate and eliminations ($4.0 million) reportable segments and are included in Costs of sales and services ($0.2 million) and Selling, general and administrative expenses ($5.4 million) on the unaudited statements of operations. (2) The term Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business. It is also used as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its Free Cash Flow plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited): THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 11,139 $ 4,553 $ 13,977 $ 14,401 Capital expenditures, including capitalized interest (3,247 ) (2,154 ) (5,943 ) (6,037 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 720 582 3,438 1,160 Free Cash Flow $ 8,612 $ 2,981 $ 11,472 $ 9,524

CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - GUIDANCE

(in millions)

(unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 YEAR ENDING

DECEMBER 31, 2018 EBITDA Range (1) $ 24.0 $ 27.0 $ 85.0 $ 92.0 (1) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of estimated EBITDA to estimated net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in millions) (unaudited): THREE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 YEAR ENDING

DECEMBER 31, 2018 (estimated) (estimated) Net loss $ (16.0 ) $ (12.5 ) $ (49.0 ) $ (41.0 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (0.5 ) (1.0 ) (24.5 ) (25.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 34.5 34.5 133.5 133.5 Interest expense 6.0 6.0 25.0 25.0 EBITDA $ 24.0 $ 27.0 $ 85.0 $ 92.0

CIVEO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for room counts and average daily rates)

(unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Supplemental Operating Data - Canadian Segment Revenues Accomodation revenue (1) $ 80,620 $ 53,637 $ 131,267 $ 109,867 Mobile facility rental revenue (2) 2,107 243 9,901 802 Catering and other services revenue (3) 3,716 2,646 7,455 6,089 Manufacturing revenue (4) 75 1,142 1,285 1,416 Total Canadian revenues $ 86,518 $ 57,668 $ 149,908 $ 118,174 Average available lodge rooms (5) 22,497 14,720 18,608 14,720 Rentable rooms (6) 15,141 8,138 11,831 8,496 Average daily rates (7) $ 86 $ 89 $ 87 $ 93 Billed rooms (8) 930,828 600,404 1,503,717 1,175,975 Occupancy in lodges (9) 68 % 81 % 70 % 76 % Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.775 $ 0.744 $ 0.783 $ 0.750 Supplemental Operating Data - Australian Segment Accomodation revenue (1) $ 29,966 $ 28,607 $ 57,664 $ 55,623 Catering and other services revenue (3) 611 - 788 - Total Australian revenues $ 30,577 $ 28,607 $ 58,452 $ 55,623 Average available village rooms (5) 9,346 9,386 9,346 9,386 Rentable rooms (6) 8,735 8,760 8,728 8,767 Average daily rates (7) $ 80 $ 80 $ 80 $ 81 Billed rooms (8) 376,369 358,393 717,948 689,601 Occupancy in villages (9) 47 % 45 % 45 % 43 % Australian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.757 $ 0.751 $ 0.771 $ 0.755 (1) Includes revenues related to lodge, village and open camp rooms. (2) Includes revenues related to mobile camps. (3) Includes revenues related to catering and food services, laundry and water and wastewater treatment services. (4) Includes revenues related to modular construction and manufacturing services. (5) Average available rooms relate to Canadian lodges and Australian villages and includes rooms that are utilized for our personnel. (6) Rentable rooms relate to Canadian lodges and Australian villages and excludes rooms that are utilized for our personnel and out-of-service rooms. (7) Average daily rate is based on rentable rooms and lodge/village revenue. (8) Billed rooms represents total billed days. (9) Occupancy represents total billed days divided by rentable days. Rentable days excludes staff rooms and out-of-service rooms.





