Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Civitas Solutions Inc    CIVI

CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC (CIVI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Brower Piven Investigates the Officers and Directors of Civitas Solutions, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 08:30pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”).

According to public sources, for several years, the Company, operating through its service agency, The MENTOR Network and other related entities, as one of the largest for-profit providers of foster care services, has been at the center of investigations by the news media as well as the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. In an October 2017 report titled An Examination of Foster Care in The United States and the Use of Privatization, the Senate Committee identified numerous wide-ranging deficiencies by the Company regarding child placement and foster family background screening; that “[s]ome children served by MENTOR were abused, neglected, and denied services”; that “investigations about fatalities were never followed up, autopsy reports which were pending years ago are not part of case files, and the vast majority of children who died were not the subject of an internal investigation” and that the Company had paid significant financial settlements to resolve negligence claims (for example, nine settlements in Illinois totaling $19.5 million), which had also resulted in what the Company described in a 2014 SEC filing as “less favorable insurance terms” and “greater amounts [expensed] to fund potential claims.”

Brower Piven’s investigation is focusing on whether Civitas’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or otherwise violated state or federal laws. If you have information that would assist Brower Piven in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Civitas shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
08:30pBrower Piven Investigates the Officers and Directors of Civitas Solutions, In..
BU
10:07aCIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. (NYSE : CIVI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vo..
AQ
03/15CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
03/14CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Time Change for Presentation at Barclays Glo..
BU
03/13Brower Piven Investigates the Officers and Directors of Civitas Solutions, In..
BU
03/03CIVITAS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
03/02CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : to Present at Two Investor Conferences in March
BU
03/01ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Civitas Solu..
BU
02/27Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches..
BU
02/23ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty by O..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Presents At Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 20.. 
02/12The Bottom Falls Out On Civitas Solutions 
02/09Midday Gainers / Losers (2/9/2018) 
02/08Civitas' (CIVI) CEO Bruce Nardella on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
02/08Civitas Solutions beats by $0.17, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 598 M
EBIT 2018 74,5 M
Net income 2018 29,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,16
P/E ratio 2019 17,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 556 M
Chart CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Civitas Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CIVI | US17887R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,8 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce F. Nardella Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett I. Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Denis M. Holler CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jeffrey M. Cohen Chief Information Officer
Christopher A. Durbin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-13.45%548
ORPÉA4.58%8 208
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-25.46%1 370
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-9.19%413
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD-2.30%400
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION-9.12%378
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.