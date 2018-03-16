Brower Piven Investigates the Officers and Directors of Civitas Solutions, Inc.

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of
fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of
Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”).
According to public sources, for several years, the Company, operating
through its service agency, The MENTOR Network and other related
entities, as one of the largest for-profit providers of foster care
services, has been at the center of investigations by the news media as
well as the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. In an October 2017 report
titled An Examination of Foster Care in The United States and the Use
of Privatization, the Senate Committee identified numerous
wide-ranging deficiencies by the Company regarding child placement and
foster family background screening; that “[s]ome children served by
MENTOR were abused, neglected, and denied services”; that
“investigations about fatalities were never followed up, autopsy reports
which were pending years ago are not part of case files, and the vast
majority of children who died were not the subject of an internal
investigation” and that the Company had paid significant financial
settlements to resolve negligence claims (for example, nine settlements
in Illinois totaling $19.5 million), which had also resulted in what the
Company described in a 2014 SEC filing as “less favorable insurance
terms” and “greater amounts [expensed] to fund potential claims.”
