Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Schedule for Release of Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Operating Results and Conference Call

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) announced today that it plans to
release its fiscal 2018 first quarter operating results on Thursday,
February 8, 2018 after market close. The announcement will be followed
by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the
conference call, Bruce Nardella, president and chief executive officer,
and Denis Holler, chief financial officer, will review the company's
performance for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Conference Call Dial-in #:
Domestic U.S. Toll Free:
877-255-4315
International:
412-317-5467
Replay Details (available 1 hour after conclusion of the
conference call through 2/15/18):
Domestic U.S. Toll Free:
877-344-7529
International:
412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free:
855-669-9658
Replay Access Code:
10116721
A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor
relations section of the company’s website: www.civitas-solutions.com.
Following the call, an archived replay of the webcast will be available
on this website through May 8, 2018.
About Civitas
Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and
community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with
intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and
other special needs. Since our founding in 1980, we have evolved from a
single residential program to a diversified national network offering an
array of quality services in 36 states.
