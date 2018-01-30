Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Civitas Solutions Inc    CIVI

CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC (CIVI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Schedule for Release of Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Operating Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:03pm CET

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) announced today that it plans to release its fiscal 2018 first quarter operating results on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, Bruce Nardella, president and chief executive officer, and Denis Holler, chief financial officer, will review the company's performance for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

         

Conference Call Dial-in #:

 
Domestic U.S. Toll Free: 877-255-4315
 
International: 412-317-5467
 
 

Replay Details (available 1 hour after conclusion of the conference call through 2/15/18):

 
Domestic U.S. Toll Free: 877-344-7529
 
International: 412-317-0088
 
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
 
Replay Access Code: 10116721
 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.civitas-solutions.com. Following the call, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website through May 8, 2018.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. Since our founding in 1980, we have evolved from a single residential program to a diversified national network offering an array of quality services in 36 states.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
09:03p CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Schedule for Release of Fiscal 2018 First Qu..
01/25 ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty by O..
01/11 CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Civitas Solutions R..
01/01 CIVITAS : Completes Acquisition of Rehab Provider Unique Options LLC
2017 CIVITAS : Announces Acquisition of Unique Options, Michigan Provider of Vocation..
2017 ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty by O..
2017 CIVITAS : reports 4Q loss
2017 CIVITAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
2017 CIVITAS : Reports Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
2017 CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 UnitedHealth's Q4 beat buoys peers
2017 CIVITAS SOLUTIONS : Can You Really Trust The Government?
2017 YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Right Time To Buy Regeneron, Eli Lilly Gives Guidance,..
2017 Midday Gainers / Losers
2017 HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 582 M
EBIT 2018 82,6 M
Net income 2018 28,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,03
P/E ratio 2019 18,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 655 M
Chart CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Civitas Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CIVI | US17887R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,7 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce F. Nardella Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett I. Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Denis M. Holler CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jeffrey M. Cohen Chief Information Officer
Chris A. Durbin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC2.34%655
ORPÉA2.65%8 050
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.1.13%1 812
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD3.57%438
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-8.26%418
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%388
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.