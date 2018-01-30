Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Schedule for Release of Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Operating Results and Conference Call

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) announced today that it plans to release its fiscal 2018 first quarter operating results on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, Bruce Nardella, president and chief executive officer, and Denis Holler, chief financial officer, will review the company's performance for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Conference Call Dial-in #: Domestic U.S. Toll Free: 877-255-4315 International: 412-317-5467 Replay Details (available 1 hour after conclusion of the conference call through 2/15/18): Domestic U.S. Toll Free: 877-344-7529 International: 412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10116721

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.civitas-solutions.com. Following the call, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website through May 8, 2018.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. Since our founding in 1980, we have evolved from a single residential program to a diversified national network offering an array of quality services in 36 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130006280/en/