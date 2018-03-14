Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Time Change for Presentation at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) today announced a time change for its upcoming presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation details are as follows:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL. Civitas Solutions’ presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 2:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitas-solutions.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. Since its founding in 1980, it has evolved from a single residential program to a diversified national network offering an array of quality services in 36 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006615/en/