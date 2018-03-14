Civitas Solutions, Inc. : Announces Time Change for Presentation at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) today announced a time change for
its upcoming presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.
The presentation details are as follows:
-
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL. Civitas Solutions’
presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 2:05
p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the investor
relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitas-solutions.com.
An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's
website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Civitas
Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and
community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with
intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and
other special needs. Since its founding in 1980, it has evolved from a
single residential program to a diversified national network offering an
array of quality services in 36 states.
