CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd    0001   KYG217651051

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD (0001)
News 
News Summary

CK Hutchison Chairman Li Ka-shing retires

03/16/2018 | 10:27am CET
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing announces his retirement in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing will retire as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (>> CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd) after the forthcoming annual general meeting on May 10, the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing will retire as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd after the forthcoming annual general meeting on May 10, the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.

Li will stay on as senior adviser to the group. His eldest son Victor Li, who was named successor several years ago, will take over the reins of the business. Victor, already on the board, is seen as a steady hand unlikely to change course.

During his tenure, Li had increased the pace of overseas acquisitions, helping boost the group's profits with growth in the European telecoms business offsetting a drop in the value of the British business following Brexit.

Through his flagship CK Hutchison, Li controls the biggest container port operator in the world, Canadian oil giant Husky Energy Inc , one of Europe's leading telecoms operators, as well as infrastructure assets and a long-time interest in Britain that saw him awarded a knighthood in 2000.

CK Hutchison reported a 6 percent rise in 2017 profit to HK$35.1 billion (3.21 billion pounds), versus the average forecast of HK$34.63 billion from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The real estate arm CK Asset Holdings Limited (>> CK Asset Holdings Ltd) saw annual profits surge 55 percent, also beating estimates.

"Healthy and synchronised growth in major economies gathered pace in 2017. Provided this trend continues and inflation remains benign, the environment in 2018 should remain supportive for global trade and for our businesses," Li said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Li, who ranked 23rd on the world's rich list by Forbes, is the wealthiest tycoon in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

There was a media report last year indicating Li would retire in 2018, but the billionaire businessman had brushed it off, saying he had not yet decided when to step down and that he would stay on as an adviser even after retirement.

CK Hutchison shares closed up 0.3 percent on Friday, versus a 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng index <.HSI>.

(Reporting by Venus Wu and Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret and Himani Sarkar)

By Donny Kwok and Venus Wu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD 1.23% 69.9 End-of-day quote.1.75%
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD 0.08% 66.55 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
HANG SENG -0.25% 31461.04 Real-time Quote.5.38%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 0.41% 17 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 260 B
EBIT 2017 46 463 M
Net income 2017 35 817 M
Debt 2017 150 B
Yield 2017 2,89%
P/E ratio 2017 10,80
P/E ratio 2018 9,77
EV / Sales 2017 2,04x
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
Capitalization 380 B
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 126  HKD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Deputy Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Ka Shing Li Chairman
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD0.51%48 237
INVESTOR0.43%35 118
SK HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%20 701
HAL TRUST-3.25%14 893
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%11 034
LIFCO AB (PUBL)20.43%3 612
