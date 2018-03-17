CK Hutchison : Hong Kong Icon Passes the Baton -- WSJ

By Chester Yung and Wayne Ma

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing said Friday he will step down as chairman of his flagship conglomerate in May, marking the end of an era in which he rode China's economic boom to turn a plastic-flower maker into a global empire.

Mr. Li, who turns 90 years old in July, said his elder son and deputy chairman, Victor Li, will succeed him at the helm of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. The younger Mr. Li inherits a sprawling group whose retail operations in mainland China and Hong Kong are facing pressure from e-commerce, while its telecommunications businesses there are also confronting challenges.

The elder Mr. Li, who founded his business 68 years ago, plans to step down after CK Hutchison's annual general meeting. He will continue to serve as senior adviser for the clnglomerate. His retirement plan was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in June 2017.

Mr. Li, who has been dubbed "Asia's Warren Buffett" for his investment acumen and nicknamed "Superman" in Hong Kong, enjoys celebrity status both inside and outside the group, which spans ports, telecoms, retail and property. After a press conference in which the tycoon revealed his intention to step down, reporters lined up to take selfies with him.

He said it was "his honor" to have founded the company and expressed confidence in his son to take on his duties.

Forbes ranked the Chinese-born Mr. Li 23rd in its 2018 list of the world's leading billionaires, with a net worth of $34.9 billion. Over the years, Mr. Li has extended his reach beyond Greater China into U.K. mobile networks and Australian utilities.

Stanford-educated Victor Li, 53, was anointed as the group's future leader in 2012, though no timetable for succession was provided. A younger son, Richard, 51, left the family business in the 1990s to branch out on his own, using family money to buy and run media and telecommunications companies, with varying degrees of success.

While the elder Mr. Li is known as a charismatic, politically savvy deal maker, Victor is seen as a more detail-oriented businessman who spent more than three decades shadowing his father, according to people familiar with the situation.

Victor Li said at Friday's press conference that "the company's direction will remain the same."

In 2015, the elder Mr. Li restructured his companies to increase their appeal to investors and pave the way for his retirement, splitting his Hong Kong property assets from his internationally focused conglomerate.

Last year, Mr. Li sold a stake held by his CK Asset Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong skyscraper the Center for 40.2 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$5.15 billion).

Mr. Li's retirement may create some uncertainty among shareholders over the conglomerate's future. In recent years it has failed in separate bids for mobile-phone and energy assets in the U.K. and Australia, while homegrown Chinese billionaires are challenging its real-estate and ports businesses.

One of Mr. Li's key lieutenants, Canning Fok, said that because Victor Li has shadowed his father for 33 years, there would be little change in how the company operates.

"They are different people, but they have the same genes. The differences in people take a long time to come out, but they are more similar," said Mr. Fok, who is co-managing director of the group. Its China retail business is being turned around as stores are refurbished, he added.

CK Hutchison on Friday reported a 6.3% gain in net profit in 2017. With operations in more than 50 countries, the company said its profit rose HK$35.10 billion from HK$33.01 billion a year earlier, falling slightly short of the average forecast of HK$35.31 billion by 11 analysts in a FactSet poll.

