News Summary

What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/17/2018 | 07:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 17, 2018).

Wells Fargo's wealth-management business is being investigated, as a federal probe of the bank's sales practices widens.

Qualcomm director Jacobs may step down after he was stripped of his chairman title and embarked on a bid for the company.

Billionaire Li Ka-shing said he will step down in May as chairman of CK Hutchison, marking the end of an era.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is moving to buy a stake in talent agency Endeavor.

The Dow rose 72.85 points to 24946.51 Friday but fell 1.5% for the week amid concern over trade policy.

A second Nike executive is leaving after complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior.

An appeals court ruled that federal regulators had overreached in their effort to curb telemarketing abuses.

A Goldman filing shows that women working at the firm's main U.K. arm make 36% less than men.

An obscure clause in a bond document is adding to Wynn Resort's headaches.

