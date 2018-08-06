Clancy Exploration : Response to ASX Appendix 5B Query

Clancy Exploration Limited Phone:(08) 6143 6720 Suite 23, 513 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008 www.clancyexploration.com Australia [email protected]

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

3 August 2018

Emerson Walker

Adviser, Listings Compliance ASX Compliance Pty Ltd (Perth) Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Mr Walker

I refer to ASX's Appendix 5B query dated 31 July 2018 and respond as follows (using the numbering and defined terms as per your letter unless otherwise stated):

1. Does CLY expect that it will continue to have negative operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? CLY expects to continue to have negative operating cashflows for the time being.

2. Has CLY taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? As set out at page 10 of CLY's quarterly activities report and at page 2 of CLY's Appendix 5B released on 31 July 2018, CLY (referred to as the Company): "has 1,737,866,179 quoted and 120,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.004 on issue (Options). The Options have traded in the money at various points in time over the past quarter. The Company expects to receive funds from the exercise of the Options to meet its ongoing exploration costs over the coming quarter. In the event that such funds are not forthcoming, the Company will consider undertaking a capital raising if and when appropriate." Further to the above, CLY is now considering whether a small near term capital raising could strengthen CLY's financial position prior to completing the stage 1 acquisition of the Moroccan licences, as per CLY's announcement on 10 April 2018. CLY considers that at this stage the considerations relating to a near term raising are too early stage and insufficiently definite to warrant further disclosure, but CLY will update the market in the event these considerations progress. Based on CLY's ability to raise capital in the past to support its activities, continued support from key securityholders, and the results received from the first surface exploration programme at the Moroccan licences, as announced on 25 June 2018, CLY is confident that it will be able to raise further cash to fund its exploration operations and meet its business objectives.

3. Does CLY expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Yes, as per the response to question 2.

1

4. Please provide any other information that CLY considers may be relevant to ASX forming an opinion on whether CLY is in compliance with Listing Rule 12.2 (a listed entity's financial condition must, in ASX's opinion, be adequate to warrant the continued quotation of its securities and its continued listing). CLY believes that its financial condition is adequate to warrant the continued quotation of its

securities, for the reasons set out in the response to question 2.

5. Please confirm that CLY is in compliance with Listing Rule 3.1 and that there is no information about its financial condition that should be given to ASX in accordance with that Rule that has not already been released to the market. CLY confirms that it is in compliance with Listing Rule 3.1 and that there is no information about its financial condition that should be given to ASX in accordance with that rule that has not already been released to the market.

6. Please confirm that CLY's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of CLY with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters. CLY confirms that the above responses have been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy.

Yours sincerely

Oonagh Malone Company Secretary

2

31 July 2018

Ms Oonagh Malone

Company Secretary Clancy Exploration Limited Suite 23, 513 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008

By email:[email protected]

Dear Ms Malone

Clancy Exploration Limited (the "Entity"): Appendix 5B Query

I refer to CLY's Appendix 5B quarterly report for the period ended 30 June 2018 lodged with ASX Market Announcements Platform on 31 July 2018 (the "Appendix 5B").

ASX notes that CLY has reported:

 negative net operating cash flows for the quarter of $482,000;

 cash at the end of the quarter of $470,000; and

 estimated cash outflows for the next quarter of $595,000.

It is possible to conclude, based on the information in the Appendix 5B that if CLY were to continue to expend cash at the rate indicated by the Appendix 5B, CLY may not have sufficient cash to continue funding its operations. In view of that, ASX asks CLY to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

1. Does CLY expect that it will continue to have negative operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

2. Has CLY taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

3. Does CLY expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

4. Please provide any other information that CLY considers may be relevant to ASX forming an opinion on whether CLY is in compliance with Listing Rule 12.2 (a listed entity's financial condition must, in ASX's opinion, be adequate to warrant the continued quotation of its securities and its continued listing).

5. Please confirm that CLY is in compliance with Listing Rule 3.1 and that there is no information about its financial condition that should be given to ASX in accordance with that Rule that has not already been released to the market.

6. Please confirm that CLY's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of CLY with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under, and in accordance with Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by not later than 7:00am AWST on Monday, 6 August 2018. If we do not have your response by then, ASX will have no choice but to consider suspending trading in CLY's securities under Listing Rule 17.3.

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

GPO Box D187 Customer service 13 12 79 ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 Perth WA 6840 asx.com.au

You should note that if the information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, CLY's obligation is to disclose the information "immediately". This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph.

ASX reserves the right to release a copy of this letter and your response on the ASX Market Announcements Platform under Listing Rule 18.7A. Accordingly, your response should be in a form suitable for release to the market.

Your response should be sent to me by e-mail at [email protected]. It should not be sent directly to the ASX Market Announcements Office. This is to allow me to review your response to confirm that it is in a form appropriate for release to the market, before it is published on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Listing Rule 3.1

Listing Rule 3.1 requires a listed entity to give ASX immediately any information concerning it that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the entity's securities. Exceptions to this requirement are set out in Listing Rule 3.1A.

In responding to this letter, you should have regard to CLY's obligations under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and also to Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B.

It should be noted that CLY's obligation to disclose information under Listing Rule 3.1 is not confined to, nor is it necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions set out in this letter.

Trading halt

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, you should discuss with us whether it is appropriate to request a trading halt in CLY's securities under Listing Rule 17.1.

If you wish to request a trading halt, you must tell us:

 the reasons for the trading halt;

 how long you want the trading halt to last;

 the event you expect to happen that will end the trading halt;

 that you are not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and

 any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt, or that we ask for.

We require the request for a trading halt to be in writing. The trading halt cannot extend past the commencement of normal trading on the second day after the day on which it is granted.

You can find further information about trading halts in Guidance Note 16 Trading Halts & Voluntary Suspensions.

If you have any queries or concerns about any of the above, please contact me immediately.

Kind regards

[Sent electronically without signature]

Emerson Walker

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

2/2