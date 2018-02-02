Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT (CLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Clariant : MEVOPUR® and REMAFIN-EP® Ingredients Fully Comply With 2020 USP<661.1> Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:20am CET
  • Ingredients testing completed ahead of USP 2020 deadline
  • Tests support ICH-Q3D risk assessment process for drugs and packaging
  • Dedicated ISO:13485 production plants assure consistency, change control

Muttenz, February 2, 2018 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, announces completion of testing on ingredients in its MEVOPUR and REMAFIN-EP product ranges in order to bring them into full compliance with USP . The new standard for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery devices doesn't take effect until May 2020, when it will impact all current and future drugs on the U.S. market. Clariant is completing the testing process now to help customers 'future-proof' packaging launched in the interim and, in addition, to offer data to support the ICH-Q3D guidelines for risk assessment of elemental impurities in drugs.

Experts from Clariant's Healthcare Polymer Solutions are on hand on Stand E14 at Pharmapack 2018 to review the implications of the new regulation and consult with customers about packaging /drug delivery device design strategies. The Pharmapack 2018 even is being held in Hall 7.1 at Porte De Versailles, Paris, France, from Feb. 6-8.

'The ICH-Q3D guideline strengthens the risk assessment process by evaluating not only the pharmaceuticals themselves, but also the packaging to ensure it is not the source of elemental impurities in drugs,' says Steve Duckworth, Global Head of Healthcare Polymer Solutions. 'As part of Clariant's commitment to the continued availability of 'controlled, consistent, and compliant' packaging ingredients through our MEVOPUR and REMAFIN-EP product ranges, we initiated the required testing in 2017 and completed it early this year.'

During the transitional period, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows the industry to make new filings under the older or the new standard, but in 2020, all existing and new drug / package combinations will need to be tested and compliant to the new standard. By completing its testing early, Clariant is helping customers get out in front of these regulatory changes and avoid the potential for last-minute problems with testing as the 2020 deadline approaches, Duckworth explains.

He adds that compliance to represents a major change, involving not only a significant modernization of test methods, but also a more robust risk assessment process: 'The major consequence of this change is that in 2020, the 'food contact statements' that have long supported the use of many materials in drug packaging will be deemed 'insufficient' to support their future use. Thereafter, packaging materials for any category of drugs, from solid oral dose to higher risk ophthalmic solutions, must be supported by data from in-vitro tests specified in USP (e.g. for extractable metals) and USP for cytotoxicity.'

Though all manufacturers must prove the compliance of their finished pharmaceutical packages and drug delivery devices to the new standard, Duckworth says that customers who select MEVOPUR and REMAFIN-EP products for use in those packages or drug delivery devices can develop and test their products with an added measure of confidence and avoid the costs of testing and submission twice: 'If our own tests have already indicated that there is a low risk of an ingredient in the packaging interacting with the drug, then the customer can proceed with additional tests, such as required leachable and shelf life stability testing, with a greater confidence that the package concept is going to get through these tougher regulations.'

Longer term, Duckworth notes that the production controls in Clariant's ISO:13485 medical manufacturing plants help to ensure that MEVOPUR and REMAFIN-EP materials and ingredients remain free of change and thus supporting continuous compliance worldwide.

For more information, visit Clariant at www.clariant.com/mevopur.

® TRADEMARK OF CLARIANT REGISTERED IN MANY COUNTRIES.

Clariant AG published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:19:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARIANT
10:20a CLARIANT : MEVOPUR® and REMAFIN-EP® Ingredients Fully Comply With 2020 USP<661.1..
07:10a CLARIANT : Introducing Desiccant Tablets for Moisture Testing to Pharmapack Euro..
06:40a CLARIANT : showcased latest solutions at Home and Personal Care Ingredients Conf..
01/31 CLARIANT : Catalysts and Shanghai Huaxi in strategic partnership on MTS hydrogen..
01/31 CLARIANT : empowers beauty formulators at in-cosmetics Global 2018
01/30 CLARIANT : receives Henkel Best Innovation Contributor Beauty Care Award 2017
01/30 CLARIANT : Sabic acquires 25% stake in Clariant
01/28 CLARIANT : SABIC acquires 24.99% stake in Clariant
01/26 SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC buys 25% stake in Swiss Swiss Clariant
01/26 CLARIANT : In india opens plant
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/28 Atlantic Investment Management 2017 Annual Letter
01/25 Clariant Management Saved By SABIC - Its Shareholders, Not So Much
01/25 Saudi firm buys stake in Clariant from U.S. activists
2017 White Tale denies seeking Clariant breakup
2017 Clariant dismisses demands from top sharehiolder
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 6 330 M
EBIT 2017 672 M
Net income 2017 339 M
Debt 2017 1 573 M
Yield 2017 1,88%
P/E ratio 2017 26,25
P/E ratio 2018 21,29
EV / Sales 2017 1,64x
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
Capitalization 8 803 M
Chart CLARIANT
Duration : Period :
Clariant Technical Analysis Chart | CLN | CH0012142631 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rudolf Wehrli Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Peter Chen Non-Executive Director
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT-2.68%9 491
ECOLAB2.61%40 012
SIKA4.20%18 554
SYMRISE-5.95%10 858
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC12.52%9 475
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 280
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.