Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT (CLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Clariant : opens new masterbatch production site in Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:04am CET
  • Strengthens Clariant's position in the Middle East and Africa
  • Production of white masterbatches widens regional product portfolio
  • Strategically located with easy access to raw materials and good logistical connections

Muttenz, January 19, 2018 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today officially opened its new state-of-the art masterbatch production site in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. The site is owned by Clariant Masterbatches Saudi Arabia, a joint venture between Clariant and Rowad, a leading plastic products manufacturer in the Middle East and part of Tasnee, Saudi Arabia's second largest industrial company.

'As part of its commitment to intensify growth and increase profitability, Clariant invests in capacity expansions that provide competitive and innovative solutions to its customers. This joint investment with Rowad (Tasnee) expands our global network with a stronger position in the Middle East and Africa region, one of the important growth markets for plastic applications,' said Patrick Jany, CFO of Clariant.

The new site is located in Yanbu, a city on the Red Sea which is home to many of Saudi Arabia's leading industries including petrochemicals, hydrocarbon and minerals. It has been constructed on a 38,000 square meters property in Yanbu Industrial Zone 2 and will focus on the production of white masterbatches. This location provides the site easy access to key raw materials and enables it to supply customers in Saudi Arabia as well as the wider Middle East and Africa region thanks to a good logistics network that includes the nearby seaport and airport. It is the second manufacturing hub for Clariant Masterbatches in Saudi Arabia, supplementing an existing site in Riyadh.

'The project is one of the most important investments for the Business Unit Masterbatches in recent years and I am very proud to see it being opened. It's a logical next step of our relationship with Rowad (Tasnee) and allows us to offer a broader product portfolio to customers in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East and Africa region', said Marco Cenisio, Head of Business Unit Masterbatches, Clariant.

Saeed Al Ajrafi, Board Member of the Clariant Masterbatches Saudi Arabia Joint Venture and Vice President Plastics at Tasnee, added: 'We are very pleased to officially open this site. The additional capabilities allow us to grow and extend our market share in this region's downstream plastics industry.'

Clariant AG published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:04:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARIANT
07:04a CLARIANT : opens new masterbatch production site in Saudi Arabia
01/18 Chemical industry in bid to harness Germany's green power overload
01/17 CLARIANT : expands operations at its facility in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico
01/16 CLARIANT : NAFA's FLEXY Nominations Conclude Saturday, January 20
01/13 CLARIANT : and SINOPEC sign cooperation agreements on fuel upgrading catalyst te..
01/13 CLARIANT : and Sinopec sign catalyst agreements
01/11 CLARIANT : and SINOPEC sign major cooperation agreements on fuel upgrading catal..
01/04 CLARIANT : and Global Bioenergies unveil development of new bio-based cosmetics ..
01/04 CLARIANT : Judith van Vliet Named President of Color Marketing Group
01/02 CLARIANT : MILITARY $28,977 Federal Contract Awarded to Clariant
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 White Tale denies seeking Clariant breakup
2017 Clariant dismisses demands from top sharehiolder
2017 Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Upd..
2017 Clariant's (CLZNF) CEO Hariolf Kottmann on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr..
2017 Clariant AG reports Q3 results
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 6 327 M
EBIT 2017 671 M
Net income 2017 341 M
Debt 2017 1 569 M
Yield 2017 1,73%
P/E ratio 2017 28,76
P/E ratio 2018 23,62
EV / Sales 2017 1,77x
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
Capitalization 9 613 M
Chart CLARIANT
Duration : Period :
Clariant Technical Analysis Chart | CLN | CH0012142631 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 26,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target -8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rudolf Wehrli Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Peter Chen Non-Executive Director
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT5.76%9 767
ECOLAB2.12%39 587
SIKA7.24%18 388
SYMRISE-4.41%10 900
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 431
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC4.78%8 797
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.