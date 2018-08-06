Log in
CLARUS CORP (CLAR)
Clarus Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
CLARUS SETS SEC : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
CLARUS : Announces Results of Tender Offer
AQ
Clarus Corp : Clarus Corporation to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-B45074D322AF0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 204 M
EBIT 2018 2,12 M
Net income 2018 2,31 M
Debt 2018 2,03 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 126,90
P/E ratio 2019 38,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 276 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,13 $
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Christian Walbrecht President
Warren B. Kanders Executive Chairman
Aaron J. Kuehne Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael A. Henning Independent Director
Donald L. House Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARUS CORP17.20%276
AMER SPORTS OYJ23.69%3 849
ASICS CORP-2.96%3 179
TECHNOGYM SPA16.90%2 191
CALLAWAY GOLF CO55.92%2 070
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP24.67%1 802
