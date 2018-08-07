Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clean Energy Fuels Corp    CLNE

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP (CLNE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 09:43:27 pm
2.745 USD   -0.18%
08/06CLEAN ENERGY TO : 30 p.m. PDT
PU
07/18CLEAN ENERGY TO : 30 p.m. PDT
BU
07/18CLEAN ENERGY FU : Launches Zero Now Financing to Put Fleets in Clean..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Clean Energy Fuels Corp : Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-AFB688205C766.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
09:05pCLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP : Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/06CLEAN ENERGY TO REPORT SECOND QUARTE : 30 p.m. PDT
PU
07/20CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Brookhaven Becomes First Fleet in New York to Move to Clean..
AQ
07/18CLEAN ENERGY TO REPORT SECOND QUARTE : 30 p.m. PDT
BU
07/18CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Launches Zero Now Financing to Put Fleets in Clean New Natu..
BU
07/11CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Brookhaven Becomes First Fleet in New York to Move to Clean..
AQ
07/11CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Brookhaven Becomes First Fleet in New York to Move to Clean..
AQ
07/11CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : New York City Department of Sanitation Called On to Adopt R..
AQ
07/10Initiating Free Research Reports on CenterPoint Energy and Three Other Gas Ut..
AC
07/10CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Brookhaven Becomes First Fleet in New York to Move to Clean..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06CLEAN ENERGY : Another False Rally 
07/05Advanced Energy Industries +4% after Raymond James downgrade 
07/05Midday Gainers / Losers (07/05/2018) 
07/05Clean Energy Fuels -17% as Ray Jay downgrades, citing 'excessive euphoria' 
06/26Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Continues To Press Higher 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 358 M
EBIT 2018 -4,67 M
Net income 2018 -19,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Fuels Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Boone Pickens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP35.47%559
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.11%339 469
BP8.44%147 298
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.20%114 570
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.82%109 827
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 252
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.