Clean Harbors : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results
02/28/2018 | 01:31pm CET
Increased Q4 Revenues 8% to $747.4 Million With Growth Across All
Segments; Full-Year Revenues Up 7% to $2.94 Billion
Delivered Q4 Net Income of $84.2 Million and GAAP EPS of $1.48
Reflecting Significant Net Benefit from U.S. Tax Law Changes;
Full-Year Net Income of $100.7 Million and GAAP EPS of $1.76
Reported Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $101.8 Million; Full-Year Adjusted
EBITDA of $425.7 Million
Achieved Full-Year Net Cash from Operating Activities of $285.7
Million and 2017 Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $140.2 Million
Provides 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $440 Million to $480
Million
Completed Acquisition of Veolia North America’s U.S. Industrial
Cleaning Services Division
Clean
Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of
environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America,today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year
ended December 31, 2017.
“We delivered solid fourth-quarter results that were in line with our
expectations as we benefited from an improving macroeconomic environment
and favorable industry trends,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President
and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top-line performance reflected a
successful execution of our corporate strategy, as all four reporting
segments delivered growth in the quarter. Our Adjusted EBITDA
improvement was driven by a 23% increase in Safety-Kleen as well as
profitable growth in Technical Services.”
Fourth-quarter revenues increased 8% to $747.4 million, compared with
$692.1 million in the same period a year ago. Income from operations was
$27.9 million, compared with $21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $84.2 million or $1.48 per
diluted share. This result included a $93.0 million net benefit due to
recent tax law changes, partly offset by charges of $4.9 million related
to non-cash valuation allowances on tax loss carryforwards generated by
certain Canadian subsidiaries and other tax-related charges. Net loss
for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $12.7 million, or $0.22 per share,
which included the recognition of non-cash valuation allowances on tax
loss carryforwards generated by certain Canadian subsidiaries of $9.6
million.
Adjusted net loss for each of the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016 was
$3.4 million, or $0.06 per share. Net income (loss) and adjusted net
loss results for the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016 included pre-tax
integration and severance costs of $5.7 million and $5.9 million,
respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) in the fourth quarter of 2017
increased 6% to $101.8 million, compared with $95.9 million in the same
period of 2016.
“In our Technical Services segment, incinerator utilization was an
impressive 92% in the quarter, and landfill volumes rose 18% on a
combination of higher base business and project work,” McKim said. “Our
Safety-Kleen segment delivered increased revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
margins of 24.5%, reflecting effective spread management and the
continued rebound in energy prices.”
Completion of Veolia Transaction
The Company recently completed its previously announced acquisition of
Veolia North America’s U.S. Industrial Cleaning Services Division. Clean
Harbors acquired the business for $120 million in an all-cash
transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The
business, which generated revenues of approximately $210 million in
2017, employs approximately 1,300 employees and maintains an extensive
fleet of vehicles and equipment at over 60 operating locations across
the United States.
“We are excited about the numerous benefits this transaction will
deliver for our customers, shareholders and Industrial Services
employees,” said McKim. “It provides significant scale and industrial
services capabilities while more than doubling the size of our existing
U.S. Industrial Services business. The acquired business’ operational
footprint, particularly its strong presence in the Midwest, complements
our existing network of locations. The addition of this business will
create new cross-selling opportunities and drive incremental volumes
into our waste disposal network. We believe this transaction enhances
long-term shareholder value and will support our profitable growth
momentum in 2018 and beyond. We welcome the Veolia employees to the
Clean Harbors team and look forward to working together.”
2017 Financial Results
Clean Harbors revenues for 2017 increased 7% to $2.94 billion, compared
with $2.76 billion in 2016.
GAAP net income for 2017 was $100.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share,
which includes the net benefit from U.S. tax law changes, a gain on sale
of business, a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, non-cash
valuation allowances related to Canadian operations and other tax
charges. GAAP net loss for 2016 was $39.9 million, or $0.69 per share,
which included non-cash valuation allowances primarily related to
Canadian operations, a non-cash goodwill impairment charge and a gain on
sale of business.
Excluding these items, the Company reported adjusted net income for 2017
of $11.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net
income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in 2016. Net income
and adjusted net income for 2017 included $11.4 million of pre-tax
integration and severance costs; net loss and adjusted net income for
2016 included $24.4 million of pre-tax integration and severance costs.
Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) was $425.7 million in 2017,
compared with $400.4 million in 2016.
“Clean Harbors returned to profitable growth in 2017, as we began to
harvest the investments we’ve made in several growth initiatives,” said
McKim. “During the year, we commercially launched our 70,000-ton
hazardous waste incinerator in El Dorado, Arkansas – the first new
commercial U.S. incinerator to be permitted and opened in 20 years.
Though the incinerator incurred several unplanned outages related to the
start-up of the plant, we remain enthusiastic about its long-term
potential. We also began the rollout of Safety-Kleen’s closed loop
offering, selling and delivering lubricants directly to more than 15,000
unique customers. The growth of Safety-Kleen was supported by the
opening of our Customer Care Center, which improves efficiencies by
centralizing many functions including call operations, routing,
collections and customer service.”
Business Outlook and Financial Guidance
“We begin 2018 with positive momentum in our key businesses and are
excited about our prospects for the year,” McKim said. “We are focused
on enhancing our margins through better pricing, improving our revenue
mix, increasing efficiencies and capitalizing on our growth initiatives.
We expect Tech Services to deliver higher profitability due to our new
incinerator’s second full year of operation and the strength of the
industrial economy, particularly the expansion in the chemical space.
Safety-Kleen is on track for another solid year of profitable growth.
Adding Veolia’s U.S. industrial cleaning business should enable our
industrial team to gain meaningful traction. The improving energy
markets bode well for us in multiple areas. Overall, we anticipate a
strong Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow performance in 2018.”
Based on its 2017 financial performance, current market conditions and
the Veolia transaction, Clean Harbors expects full-year 2018 Adjusted
EBITDA in the range of $440 million to $480 million. On a GAAP basis,
the Company’s guidance is based on anticipated 2018 net income in the
range of $17 million to $56 million. A reconciliation of the Company’s
Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income guidance is included below. For
2018, Clean Harbors expects to generate adjusted free cash flow in the
range of $125 million to $155 million, which is based on anticipated
2018 net cash from operating activities in the range of $290 million to
$330 million.
Non-GAAP Results
Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial
measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or
other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles
(GAAP), but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted
EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the
Company’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors
believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to
investors since the Company’s loan covenants are based upon levels of
Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the
performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The
Company defines Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with its existing credit
agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the
differences between reported net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for
the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in
thousands):
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Year Ended:
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income (loss)
$
84,194
($12,713
)
$
100,739
($39,873
)
Accretion of environmental liabilities
2,407
2,648
9,460
10,177
Depreciation and amortization
71,490
71,347
288,422
287,002
Goodwill impairment charge
—
—
—
34,013
Other expense (income), net
3,305
(6,932
)
6,119
(6,195
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
7,891
—
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses
913
(453
)
(30,732
)
(16,884
)
Interest expense, net
20,065
21,333
85,808
83,525
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(80,542
)
20,708
(42,050
)
48,589
Adjusted EBITDA
$
101,832
$
95,938
$
425,657
$
400,354
This press release includes a discussion of income from operations, net
income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the loss on
goodwill impairment charge, loss on early extinguishment of debt, (loss)
gain on sale of businesses, the impact of recent U.S. tax law changes,
non-cash tax-related valuation allowances and other tax-related changes
as identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company
believes that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides
investors with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior
periods’ results by excluding items that the Company does not believe
reflect its fundamental business performance. The following shows the
difference between income from operations and adjusted income from
operations, net income (loss) to adjusted net (loss) income, and
earnings (loss) per share to adjusted (loss) earnings per share for the
three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands,
except per share amounts):
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Year Ended:
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Adjusted income from operations
Income from operations
$
27,935
$
21,943
$
127,775
$
69,162
Goodwill impairment charge
—
—
—
34,013
Adjusted income from operations
$
27,935
$
21,943
$
127,775
$
103,175
Adjusted net (loss) income
Net income (loss)
$
84,194
($12,713
)
$
100,739
($39,873
)
Goodwill impairment charge, net of $0 taxes
—
—
—
34,013
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax
—
—
4,735
—
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, net of tax
548
(289
)
(17,919
)
(15,380
)
Adjustments related to tax law changes
(93,009
)
—
(93,009
)
—
Tax-related valuation allowances and other*
4,905
9,609
17,050
22,564
Adjusted net (loss) income
($3,362
)
($3,393
)
$
11,596
$
1,324
Adjusted (loss) earnings per share
Earnings (loss) per share
$
1.48
($0.22
)
$
1.76
($0.69
)
Goodwill impairment charge, net of $0 taxes
—
—
—
0.59
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax
—
—
0.08
—
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, net of tax
0.01
(0.01
)
(0.31
)
(0.27
)
Adjustments related to tax law changes
(1.63
)
—
(1.63
)
—
Tax-related valuation allowances and other*
0.08
0.17
0.30
0.39
Adjusted (loss) earnings per share
($0.06
)
($0.06
)
$
0.20
$
0.02
*
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, other
amounts include a $2.6 million charge, or $0.04 per share, related
to unrecognized tax benefits associated with prior year tax
positions taken by the Company.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be
a measurement of liquidity which provides useful information to
investors about our ability to generate cash. The Company defines
adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding
cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, such as
taxes paid in connection with divestitures, less additions to property,
plant and equipment plus proceeds from sales of fixed assets. Adjusted
free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from
operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free
cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore
our measurements of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
An itemized reconciliation between net cash from operating activities
and adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in thousands):
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Year Ended:
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Adjusted free cash flow
Net cash from operating activities
$
64,229
$
80,797
$
285,698
$
259,624
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(39,271
)
(44,036
)
(167,007
)
(219,384
)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
1,749
16,835
7,124
20,817
Tax liability on sale of business
14,423
—
14,423
—
Adjusted free cash flow
$
41,130
$
53,596
$
140,238
$
61,057
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation
An itemized reconciliation between projected net income and projected
Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):
For the Year Ending
December 31, 2018
Projected GAAP net income
$17
to
$56
Adjustments:
Accretion of environmental liabilities
11
to
10
Depreciation and amortization
300
to
290
Interest expense, net
86
to
82
Provision for income taxes
26
to
42
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$440
to
$480
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation
An itemized reconciliation between projected cash from operating
activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in
millions):
For the Year Ending
December 31, 2018
Projected cash from operating activities
$295
to
$345
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(180)
to
(200)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
10
to
10
Projected adjusted free cash flow
$125
to
$155
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of thePrivate
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,”
“expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans to,” “estimates,”
“projects,” or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are
not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results,
and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are
based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors’ management as
of this date only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially including, without
limitation, those items identified as “risk factors” in Clean Harbors’
most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Therefore, readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly
release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements
other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, which may be viewed in the “Investors” section of Clean
Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Year Ended:
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Revenues
$
747,403
$
692,113
$
2,944,978
$
2,755,226
Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below)
526,690
496,661
2,062,673
1,932,857
Selling, general and administrative expenses
118,881
99,514
456,648
422,015
Accretion of environmental liabilities
2,407
2,648
9,460
10,177
Depreciation and amortization
71,490
71,347
288,422
287,002
Goodwill impairment charge
—
—
—
34,013
Income from operations
27,935
21,943
127,775
69,162
Other (expense) income, net
(3,305
)
6,932
(6,119
)
6,195
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(7,891
)
—
(Loss) gain on sale of businesses
(913
)
453
30,732
16,884
Interest expense, net
(20,065
)
(21,333
)
(85,808
)
(83,525
)
Income before (benefit) provision for income taxes
3,652
7,995
58,689
8,716
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(80,542
)
20,708
(42,050
)
48,589
Net income (loss)
$
84,194
($12,713
)
$
100,739
($39,873
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
1.48
($0.22
)
$
1.77
($0.69
)
Diluted
$
1.48
($0.22
)
$
1.76
($0.69
)
Shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share — Basic
56,810
57,350
57,072
57,532
Shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share — Diluted
56,955
57,350
57,200
57,532
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
319,399
$
306,997
Short-term marketable securities
38,179
—
Accounts receivable, net
528,924
496,226
Unbilled accounts receivable
35,922
36,190
Deferred costs
20,445
18,914
Inventories and supplies
176,012
178,428
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,175
56,116
Total current assets
1,154,056
1,092,871
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,587,365
1,611,827
Other assets:
Goodwill
478,523
465,154
Permits and other intangibles, net
469,128
498,721
Other
17,498
13,347
Total other assets
965,149
977,222
Total assets
$
3,706,570
$
3,681,920
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term obligations
$
4,000
$
—
Accounts payable
224,231
229,534
Deferred revenue
67,822
64,397
Accrued expenses
187,982
190,721
Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities
19,782
20,016
Total current liabilities
503,817
504,668
Other liabilities:
Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion
54,593
52,111
Remedial liabilities, less current portion
111,130
114,211
Long-term obligations, less current portion
1,625,537
1,633,272
Deferred taxes, unrecognized tax benefits and other long-term
liabilities
223,291
293,417
Total other liabilities
2,014,551
2,093,011
Total stockholders’ equity, net
1,188,202
1,084,241
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,706,570
$
3,681,920
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Year Ended:
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
100,739
($39,873
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
288,422
287,002
Goodwill impairment charge
—
34,013
Allowance for doubtful accounts
7,901
6,907
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
3,482
3,537
Accretion of environmental liabilities
9,460
10,177
Changes in environmental liability estimates
(195
)
(4,254
)
Deferred income taxes
(83,335
)
15,184
Other expense (income), net
6,119
(5,685
)
Stock-based compensation
13,146
10,481
Excess tax benefit of stock-based compensation
—
(1,198
)
Net tax benefit on stock-based awards
—
1,165
Gain on sale of businesses
(30,732
)
(16,884
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
7,891
—
Environmental expenditures
(12,965
)
(12,170
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
(33,764
)
(15,009
)
Inventories and supplies
(5,002
)
(16,080
)
Other current assets
16,720
(8,036
)
Accounts payable
(10,684
)
(3,503
)
Other current and long-term liabilities
8,495
13,850
Net cash from operating activities
285,698
259,624
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(167,007
)
(219,384)_
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
7,124
20,817
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(49,227
)
(206,915
)
Additions to intangible assets, including costs to obtain or renew
permits
(1,617
)
(2,831
)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(38,342
)
(598
)
Proceeds on sale of businesses, net of transactional costs
45,426
47,134
Proceeds from sale of investments
376
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(203,267
)
(361,777
)
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:
Change in uncashed checks
(5,940
)
(3,177
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
46
627
Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock
(3,149
)
(2,819
)
Repurchases of common stock
(48,971
)
(22,188
)
Excess tax benefit of stock-based compensation
—
1,198
Deferred financing costs paid
(5,718
)
(4,031
)
Premiums paid on early extinguishment of debt
(6,028
)
—
Principal payments on debt
(402,000
)
—
Issuance of senior secured notes, net of discount
399,000
—
Issuance of senior unsecured notes, including premium
—
250,625
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(72,760
)
220,235
Effect of exchange rate change on cash
2,731
4,207
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
12,402
122,289
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
306,997
184,708
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
319,399
$
306,997
Supplemental information:
Cash payments for interest and income taxes:
Interest paid
$
93,174
$
88,669
Income taxes paid
18,682
29,255
Non-cash investing activities:
Property, plant and equipment accrued
16,109
9,214
Transfer of inventory to property, plant and equipment
12,641
—
Receivable for estimated purchase price adjustment