Clean Harbors : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Achieves 13% Increase in Q2 Revenues to $849.1 Million, Driven by
Strong Organic Growth and Veolia Acquisition
Reports Net Income of $30.7 Million, or $0.54 per Diluted Share
Delivers Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $139.6 Million, up 16% on Strong
Waste Volumes, Industrial Turnarounds and Safety-Kleen Growth; Margins
Increase by 40 Basis Points
Completes Debt Refinancing to Lower Annual Interest Expense and
Extend the Maturity Date to 2024
Raises 2018 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance
Clean
Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of
environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America,today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June
30, 2018.
“We delivered strong second-quarter results, with significant top- and
bottom-line contributions from both of our segments,” said Alan S.
McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our quarterly
performance in Environmental Services was driven by higher volumes and
an improved mix in our disposal network, as well as better-than-expected
profitability from our Veolia Industrial Services acquisition.
Safety-Kleen continued to capitalize on the favorable pricing
environment for base oil and blended products in the quarter. Overall,
our second-quarter financial performance reflected the leverage in our
disposal and re-refinery networks, as we grew our Adjusted EBITDA at a
higher rate than revenue. As a result, we expanded our Adjusted EBITDA
margins by more than 40 basis points from a year ago.”
Second-quarter revenues increased 13% to $849.1 million, compared with
$752.8 million in the same period a year ago. Income from operations
grew 38% to $64.4 million from $46.7 million in the second quarter of
2017.
Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $30.7 million, or $0.54
per diluted share, compared with net income for the second quarter of
2017 of $25.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. Second quarter 2017
net income included the after-tax gain on sale from the divestiture of
the Company’s transformer services business, an after-tax loss on the
early extinguishment of debt and a non-cash charge from tax-related
valuation allowances in Canada. Excluding these impacts, adjusted net
income for the second quarter of 2017 was $13.7 million, or $0.24 per
diluted share.Results for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017
included pre-tax integration and severance costs of $2.3 million and
$1.8 million, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) in the second quarter of 2018
increased 16% to $139.6 million, compared with $120.7 million in the
same period of 2017.
“Within our Environmental Services segment, incinerator utilization in
the quarter was 90%, compared with 87% in the same period of 2017,”
McKim said. “We substantially improved our mix of incineration waste
streams led by record drum volumes and growing contributions from our
chemical and manufacturing verticals. Our Industrial Services business
benefited from a healthy turnaround season in both the U.S. and Canada.
We continue to be encouraged by the early performance of Veolia’s U.S.
Industrial Services business. While there were no large emergency
response projects recorded in the quarter, we won a steady stream of
smaller projects across multiple regions within our Field Services
business.
“Within Safety-Kleen, we generated a double-digit increase in
profitability for the third consecutive quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins
in this segment improved by 260 basis points from a year ago to 24.8%,
as the team again effectively managed the spread in our used motor oil
business while driving growth in our branch network,” McKim said. “We
grew waste oil collection volumes from those of a year ago, while
maintaining an average charge-for-oil (CFO) position for those collected
gallons. We continued to steadily grow direct lubricant sales through
our closed-loop initiative, which has now surpassed 20,000 customers.
Direct lubricant sales accounted for 6% of our total volumes sold in the
quarter, up from the prior year and from the first quarter of 2018.”
Debt Refinancing
Clean Harbors recently refinanced a portion of its long-term debt. The
Company successfully executed a tender process in July, extinguishing
more than 80% of its $400 million of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.
Clean Harbors intends to redeem the remaining portion of the 2020 Senior
Unsecured Notes today. The Company is replacing those 2020 Notes with a
recently completed $350 million expansion of its variable Term Loan B
facility and a $50 million drawdown on its existing revolver. The
Company intends to put an interest rate swap in place in the coming
weeks to reduce the variable rate nature of the Term Loan B expansion.
“In aggregate, we expect these activities to save the Company more than
$2 million in annual interest expense,” said Executive Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles. “This successful
refinancing also will provide us with greater financial flexibility
going forward and extends the debt maturity date of our Term Loan to
2024.”
Business Outlook and Financial Guidance
“We concluded the first half of 2018 with strong momentum in multiple
markets, and we are optimistic about our prospects going forward,” McKim
said. “Within Environmental Services, we have a considerable
backlog of projects in our pipeline, particularly within the chemical
industry, which should drive additional volumes into our disposal
facilities. The acquisition of Veolia should continue to strengthen our
Industrial Services business and amplify the growth opportunities for
our specialty lines of business. In addition, the rise in crude prices
and greater drilling activity are supporting a mild recovery in our
energy-related businesses. For Safety-Kleen, the focus in the second
half of the year will be on further enhancing margins through pricing
strategies, continuing to advance our blended oil sales programs and
capitalizing on cross-selling opportunities.
“As a result of our year-to-date performance and favorable trends in our
key markets, we are increasing both our Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted
free cash flow guidance for 2018. We anticipate a strong second half of
the year with consistent profitable growth,” McKim concluded.
Based on its recent financial performance and current market conditions,
Clean Harbors raised its full-year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a
range of $460 million to $490 million, compared with its prior range of
$440 million to $480 million. On a GAAP basis, the Company’s revised
guidance is based on projected 2018 net income in the range of $30
million to $59 million. A reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted
EBITDA guidance to net income guidance is included below. Clean Harbors
also increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance. The Company
currently expects to generate adjusted free cash flow for 2018 in the
range of $135 million to $165 million, compared with its previous range
of $125 million to $155 million, which is based on projected 2018 net
cash from operating activities in the range of $305 million to $355
million.
Non-GAAP Results
Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial
measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss)
or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles
(GAAP), but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted
EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the
Company’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors
believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to
investors since the Company’s loan covenants are based upon levels of
Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the
performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The
Company defines Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with its existing credit
agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the
differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the
three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Net income
$30,747
$25,880
$18,116
$4,487
Accretion of environmental liabilities
2,448
2,416
4,878
4,706
Depreciation and amortization
72,760
71,531
147,604
143,943
Other (income) expense, net
(846)
833
(547)
2,382
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
6,045
—
6,045
Gain on sale of business
—
(31,722)
—
(31,722)
Interest expense, net
20,769
22,492
41,039
45,068
Provision for income taxes
13,683
23,216
16,736
25,917
Adjusted EBITDA
$139,561
$120,691
$227,826
$200,826
This press release includes a discussion of net income and earnings per
share adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt, the gain on
sale of business and the non-cash tax-related valuation allowances as
identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company believes
that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides investors
with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior periods’ results
by excluding items that the Company does not believe reflect its
fundamental business performance. The following shows the difference
between net income to adjusted net income, and earnings per share to
adjusted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30,
2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts):
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Adjusted net income
Net income
$30,747
$25,880
$18,116
$4,487
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax
—
3,627
—
3,627
Gain on sale of business, net of tax
—
(18,513)
—
(18,513)
Tax-related valuation allowances
40
2,705
6,101
13,156
Adjusted net income
$30,787
$13,699
$24,217
$2,757
Adjusted earnings per share
Earnings per share
$0.54
$0.45
$0.32
$0.08
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax
—
0.06
—
0.06
Gain on sale of business, net of tax
—
(0.32)
—
(0.32)
Tax-related valuation allowances
—
0.05
0.11
0.23
Adjusted earnings per share
$0.54
$0.24
$0.43
$0.05
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be
a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors
about our ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free
cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts
of items derived from non-operating activities, such as taxes paid in
connection with divestitures, less additions to property, plant and
equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. Adjusted
free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from
operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free
cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore
our measurements of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
An itemized reconciliation between net cash from operating activities
and adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in thousands):
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Adjusted free cash flow
Net cash from operating activities
$77,767
$59,812
$129,670
$116,931
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(49,897)
(46,280)
(94,139)
(88,742)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
1,843
1,091
2,641
2,121
Adjusted free cash flow
$29,713
$14,623
$38,172
$30,310
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation
An itemized reconciliation between projected net income and projected
Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):
For the Year Ending December 31, 2018
Projected GAAP net income
$30
to
$59
Adjustments:
Accretion of environmental liabilities
11
to
10
Depreciation and amortization
305
to
295
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
2
to
2
Interest expense, net
80
to
79
Provision for income taxes
32
to
45
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$460
to
$490
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation
An itemized reconciliation between projected cash from operating
activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in
millions):
For the Year Ending December 31, 2018
Projected cash from operating activities
$305
to
$355
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(180)
to
(200)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
10
to
10
Projected adjusted free cash flow
$135
to
$165
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended:
For the Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Revenues
$849,140
$752,788
$1,598,918
$1,441,729
Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below)
583,584
519,803
1,130,009
1,016,388
Selling, general and administrative expenses
125,995
112,294
241,083
224,515
Accretion of environmental liabilities
2,448
2,416
4,878
4,706
Depreciation and amortization
72,760
71,531
147,604
143,943
Income from operations
64,353
46,744
75,344
52,177
Other income (expense), net
846
(833)
547
(2,382)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
(6,045)
—
(6,045)
Gain on sale of business
—
31,722
—
31,722
Interest expense, net
(20,769)
(22,492)
(41,039)
(45,068)
Income before provision for income taxes
44,430
49,096
34,852
30,404
Provision for income taxes
13,683
23,216
16,736
25,917
Net income
$30,747
$25,880
$18,116
$4,487
Earnings per share:
Basic
$0.55
$0.45
$0.32
$0.08
Diluted
$0.54
$0.45
$0.32
$0.08
Shares used to compute earnings per share — Basic
56,410
57,190
56,304
57,226
Shares used to compute earnings per share — Diluted
56,505
57,336
56,399
57,349
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$197,068
$319,399
Short-term marketable securities
36,862
38,179
Accounts receivable, net
590,580
528,924
Unbilled accounts receivable
62,762
35,922
Deferred costs
20,832
20,445
Inventories and supplies
193,544
176,012
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,834
35,175
Total current assets
1,136,482
1,154,056
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,609,382
1,587,365
Other assets:
Goodwill
497,251
478,523
Permits and other intangibles, net
455,920
469,128
Other
16,426
17,498
Total other assets
969,597
965,149
Total assets
$3,715,461
$3,706,570
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term obligations
$4,000
$4,000
Accounts payable
247,821
224,231
Deferred revenue
68,705
67,822
Accrued expenses
200,135
187,982
Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities
23,007
19,782
Total current liabilities
543,668
503,817
Other liabilities:
Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion
58,990
54,593
Remedial liabilities, less current portion
104,782
111,130
Long-term obligations, less current portion
1,624,727
1,625,537
Deferred taxes, unrecognized tax benefits and other long-term
liabilities
222,246
223,291
Total other liabilities
2,010,745
2,014,551
Total stockholders’ equity, net
1,161,048
1,188,202
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$3,715,461
$3,706,570
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$18,116
$4,487
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
147,604
143,943
Allowance for doubtful accounts
7,389
3,580
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
1,881
1,660
Accretion of environmental liabilities
4,878
4,706
Changes in environmental liability estimates
(673)
(129)
Deferred income taxes
(10)
190
Stock-based compensation
6,639
5,172
Gain on sale of business
—
(31,722)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
6,045
Other (income) expense, net
(547)
2,382
Environmental expenditures
(4,585)
(6,102)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
(62,764)
(31,154)
Inventories and supplies
(18,625)
(6,307)
Other current assets
180
13,918
Accounts payable
23,605
(2,686)
Other current and long-term liabilities
6,582
8,948
Net cash from operating activities
129,670
116,931
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(94,139)
(88,742)_
Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets
2,641
2,121
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(123,750)
(9,277)
Proceeds on sale of businesses, net of transactional costs
—
46,391
Additions to intangible assets, including costs to obtain or renew
permits
(2,106)
(1,239)
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities
11,214
376
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(10,001)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(216,141)
(50,370)
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:
Change in uncashed checks
(2,803)
(8,361)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
46
Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock
(2,175)
(2,132)
Repurchases of common stock
(26,482)
(12,257)
Deferred financing costs paid
(468)
(4,727)
Premiums paid on early extinguishment of debt
—
(4,665)
Principal payment on debt
(2,000)
(296,202)
Issuance of senior secured notes, net of discount
—
399,000
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(33,928)
70,702
Effect of exchange rate change on cash
(1,932)
2,106
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(122,331)
139,369
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
319,399
306,997
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$197,068
$446,366
Supplemental information:
Cash payments for interest and income taxes:
Interest paid
$40,745
$50,432
Income taxes paid
14,118
13,407
Non-cash investing activities:
Property, plant and equipment accrued
13,041
16,213
Transfer of inventory to property, plant and equipment