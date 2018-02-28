Log in
CLEAN HARBORS INC (CLH)
Clean Harbors Inc : Clean Harbors, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

02/28/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 28, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3043.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network

© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 918 M
EBIT 2017 127 M
Net income 2017 35,0 M
Debt 2017 1 181 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 92,87
P/E ratio 2018 52,13
EV / Sales 2017 1,38x
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
Capitalization 2 849 M
Technical analysis trends CLEAN HARBORS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 60,4 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John T. Preston Independent Director
Andrea Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS INC-6.01%2 849
WASTE MANAGEMENT-2.09%37 755
REPUBLIC SERVICES-3.21%22 208
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA15.23%4 662
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-10.08%3 629
TETRA TECH, INC.3.32%2 767
