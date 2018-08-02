Clear Channel Outdoor : Polaris , Clear Channel Outdoor Launch Anti-Human Trafficking Campaign in Sacramento

Four Week Campaign Will Run Throughout Region to Alert Human Trafficking Victims How to Reach Out for Help

Polaris, a leader in the global fight to eradicate modern slavery, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), an indirect subsidiary of iHeart Media, Inc., together with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, today launched a four-week anti-human trafficking awareness campaign on CCOA’s digital billboards in English and Spanish throughout the Sacramento region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006023/en/

Sacramento Mayor Steinberg launches anti-human trafficking campaign in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor and Polaris today. (Photo: Business Wire)

This campaign focuses specifically on labor trafficking and alerts victims how to reach for help through the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888). Additionally, the campaign will inform residents of the facts surrounding modern day slavery, including that human trafficking is a major problem in Sacramento, and throughout the United States. The digital billboard ads read, “Has your boss threatened you? We can help.” They’ll be displayed at least 1,250 times per day on CCOA’s digital billboards throughout the region.

In the news conference earlier today at one of CCOA’s 22 digital billboards in the region, Polaris and CCOA leadership were joined by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, Deputy District Attorney Paul Durenberger, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Captain Robert Davis and Rico Ozaki of Opening Doors – a local nonprofit whose mission it is to empower refugees, immigrants and human trafficking survivors.

“Human trafficking is a severe nationwide issue that is a significant concern for the City of Sacramento,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “I firmly believe that this campaign will force individuals, whether they be observers or victims, to acknowledge the reality of this problem and encourage reports.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline has handled over 43,000 reported cases of human trafficking in the United States since 2007, including over 7,500 from California alone—the highest number of reports from any state. The billboards are specifically designed to reach potential victims of labor trafficking, as the crime is chronically underreported and people who experience exploitation aren’t always aware there is help available. A total of 7,200 cases of labor trafficking have been reported in the United States, including over 1,000 in California and over 30 in Sacramento alone.

“We’re proud to join in solidarity with our longtime partners, Polaris, and Mayor Steinberg to help human trafficking victims across the Sacramento area and beyond, get out of the life in which they’re trapped,” said Bob Schmitt, Regional President, Clear Channel Outdoor – Northern California. “Using this highly-visible form of media, we want to send a clear message to victims that help is available, and to traffickers, that our city is a fly-over zone for modern day slavery.”

CCOA has supported more than 25 anti-human trafficking campaigns over the last 6 years and data show that the campaigns drive calls to the hotline, including tips and requests by victims for help. This latest billboard campaign will deliver over 32 million impressions over its four-week span in Sacramento.

This latest campaign is a part of the national partnership Polaris and CCOA forged in 2013 to combat human trafficking with campaigns in cities across America. CCOA launched its first anti-human trafficking campaign alongside Polaris in Philadelphia in 2012 and has since supported campaigns with Polaris and/or local partners in Baltimore, Iowa, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, and across the state of Texas.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a 24/7, confidential, and multilingual lifeline that provides support and a variety of options for survivors of human trafficking to get connected to help and stay safe. Through a network of nearly 4,000 partner service providers and trusted law enforcement, trained hotline advocates take tips of suspected human trafficking from community members and help survivors build plans so they can safely leave their situations or get the help they need to rebuild their lives. The National Hotline can communicate via phone in more than 200 languages through a translation service, as well as text, chat, email, and webform in English and Spanish. The National Hotline is operated by Polaris and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other donors.

About Polaris

Polaris is a leader in the global fight to eradicate modern slavery. Named after the North Star that guided slaves to freedom in the U.S., Polaris acts as a catalyst to systemically disrupt the human trafficking networks that rob human beings of their lives and their freedom. By working with government leaders, the world's leading technology corporations, and local partners, Polaris equips communities to identify, report, and prevent human trafficking. Our comprehensive model puts victims at the center of what we do – helping survivors restore their freedom, preventing more victims, and leveraging data and technology to pursue traffickers wherever they operate. Learn more at www.polarisproject.org.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with over 560,000 displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America. Reaching millions of people monthly, including consumers in 43 of the top 50 U.S. markets, Clear Channel Outdoor enables advertisers to engage with consumers through innovative advertising solutions. Clear Channel Outdoor is pioneering the integration of out-of-home with mobile and social platforms, and the company’s digital platform includes more than 1,200 digital billboards across 28 markets in the U.S. and more than 14,000 digital displays in international markets. More information is available at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com and www.clearchannelinternational.com

Follow & Like:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Read our award-winning blog: http://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006023/en/