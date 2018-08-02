Clearfield : Lincoln Telephone Doubles Its Speed of Home Connections Per Day with the Simplicity of the YOURx-TAP and FieldShield FLATdrop from Clearfield

Lincoln Telephone Doubles Its Speed of Home Connections Per Day with the Simplicity of the YOURx™-TAP and FieldShield® FLATdrop from Clearﬁeld®

Summary

Lincoln Telephone provides voice, video and internet services to the Lincoln, MT, area. The company has a multi-year project to connect rural residents by increasing access to broadband. This involves over 1,000 homes - often a long distance apart - with as little disruption to tenants as possible. The tenants also want equipment that is aesthetically pleasing for their home environment.

Challenge

Lincoln Telephone initially considered using outside optical network terminals (ONTs), but the deployment design was not proceeding as smoothly as hoped. Clearﬁeld only needed a small space on the outside of the house to terminate the drop ﬁber and from there, feed the ﬁber into the home.

{"It's unreal how much time the Clearﬁeld FTTH solution saves. If something breaks, we can repair it quickly because we're using an all-ducted solution now. And when it comes to ﬁber, the labor side is the most expensive. Buying materials is the least expensive. Our total cost was cut in half. Now,}

it's all Clearﬁeld ﬁber to and in the home." - Aaron L. Daniel, Manager, Lincoln Telephone

Solution

"We've used Clearﬁeld for years," says Aaron L. Daniel, Manager, Lincoln Telephone. "Clearﬁeld provided our ﬁrst ﬁber base for rural and small community deployments."

Prior to this multi-year FTTH project, Lincoln Telephone used the Clearview® xPAK for duplex ﬁber needs - such as twin homes or dual business buildings - and likes its in-cassette splicing because it's "simple and clean," per Daniel. Engineered to land small port count ﬁber assemblies and optical components as conveniently and inexpensively as possible, the xPAK simpliﬁes ﬁber management to the level of a consumable good. The xPAK can be deployed as a stand-alone device, or with FieldSmart® Fiber Delivery Point (FDP) Wall Box products optimized for both indoor and outdoor deployments.

The Clearﬁeld solution for Lincoln Telephone's ﬁber to the home (FTTH) challenge consists of running a FieldShield FLATdrop ﬁber drop cable assembly from the street to a house. FieldShield FLATdrop conveniently connects to the network through traditional splicing in the hand hole. The demarcation test access point on the house is the Clearﬁeld YOURx-TAP equipped with the FieldShield Deploy Reel with 900 μm FieldShield StrongFiber, which is easily pulled through conduit into the home. This design eliminates the need for a large, bulky and unsightly outdoor ONT box on the side of a home to store excess or unused ﬁber and provides the ﬁnal point in a completely protected ﬁber pathway.

Results

With the Clearﬁeld solution, Lincoln Telephone typically connects 10 houses a day with just 2 technicians. "It just doesn't get any simpler," says Daniel.

"It's unreal how much time the Clearﬁeld FTTH solution saves," says Daniel. "If something breaks, we can repair it quickly because we're using an all-ducted solution now. And when it comes to ﬁber, the labor side is the most expensive. Buying materials is the least expensive. Our total cost was cut in half. Now, it's all Clearﬁeld ﬁber to and in the home."

Targeted to be done in three years, the project is on track for over 50% completion by the end of the ﬁrst year. An additional 40% will be ﬁnished by the end of the second year and the remaining connections will be done in the ﬁnal year.

"This saved us so much time," says Daniel. "We're so happy we chose Clearﬁeld."

About Lincoln Telephone

Lincoln Telephone has provided phone services to the Lincoln, MT, area since 1921. The company's services include analog, digital and VOIP telephone; video; and high-speed internet. It is delivering ﬁber-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology to its exchanges over the next few years.

About Clearﬁeld, Inc.

Clearﬁeld, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes ﬁber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our "ﬁber to anywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearﬁeld deploys more than a million ﬁber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearﬁeld.com or @ClearﬁeldFiber.