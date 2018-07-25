Clikia Streaming Subscriptions Now Include Beta-Version Cloud-Based DVR Service

BATON ROUGE, LA, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKAD), provider of Clikia, a streaming (over-the-top, OTT) cable television subscription service, today announced that the Clikia streaming service now includes a beta-version of a cloud-based DVR (digital video recorder) service, without an increase in its monthly subscription rate. The Clikia DVR service is now online and available to current and new subscribers. The Clikia App is available for use on all streaming platforms.



“Our beta-version cloud-based DVR offers immediate playback capability and simplicity in use,” David Loflin, Clikia Corp.’s CEO, advised. “This exciting enhancement brings an important element to Clikia, given that the vast majority of the population that watch their shows at times of their choosing, with the able assistance of the DVR.” Mr. Loflin commented further that the Clikia DVR service only serves to strengthen Clikia’s streaming service, going forward, in the highly fragmented OTT/streaming space.

About Clikia, a Streaming Cable Television Subscription Service. Clikia’s 45+ cable television channels are delivered to any device via the Clikia App (available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website). Clikia competes in the rapidly expanding “over-the-top” marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

What is “Over-the-top”? “Over-the-top,” or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

Contact: Clikia Corp. Investor Relations [email protected]