Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 4C

31 January 2018Melbourne, Australia and Leatherhead, UK

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; XETRA-DAX: UR9; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe and therapeutically unmet genetic disorders today announced its Appendix 4C - Quarterly Cashflow report for the period 01 October to 31 December 2017.1

The cash balance as at 31 December 2017 was $27,938,000, an increase of $1,758,000 to the 30 September 2017 cash balance and an increase of $4,186,000 to the 30 June 2017 cash balance.

Cash receipts for the quarter were $4,199,000 compared to $5,638,000 for the previous quarter. The cash receipts reflect the cyclical demand for SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) in the northern hemisphere where orders for SCENESSE® increase in spring and summer when EPP patients are at a heightened risk of phototoxic reactions. Cash receipts are expected to fluctuate in the following quarterly reporting periods, reflecting the timing of customer payments following sales orders received for SCENESSE®.

Net operating payments for the quarter were $2,694,000 compared to $3,269,000 for the previous quarter. The decrease in net operating payments from the previous quarter was primarily due to increased personnel costs occurring in the prior quarter following the 30 June financial year end. Reclaiming of indirect taxes paid in prior quarters was partially offset by increased working capital spending on global insurances, patent fees, legal and professional advisor fees. The combination of cash receipts and expenditures contributed to a net operating activity positive cash flow of $1,553,000 for the quarter ended 31 December 2017 (30 September 2017: $2,470,000).

The increase in cash reserves is primarily generated from its operations, reflecting the Company's first full calendar year in generating revenues from launching a novel drug in a new therapeutic ''orphan' area, whilst continuing to control overall costs.

CLINUVEL has spent over $170 million to date on its novel drug SCENESSE®, with the product approved in the European Union as the only treatment for the ultra-rare disorder erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).2

1 All figures are reported in Australian dollars.

2 SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) is approved in Europe as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with EPP. Information on the product can be found on CLINUVEL's website at www.clinuvel.com.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead product, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Switzerland, the US and Singapore.

