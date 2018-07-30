Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 4C - quarterly

Appendix 4C
Melbourne, Australia and Leatherhead, UK, 30 July 2018
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; XETRA-DAX: UR9; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION: CLVLY), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders, today announced its Appendix 4C - Quarterly Cashflow report for the period 01 April to 30 June 2018. All figures are rounded and reported in Australian dollars.
Cash receipts from customers for the quarter were $10,388,000, a 66% increase compared to the same quarter last year ($6,247,000 for the April to June 2017 quarter). Orders received from European Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) Expert Centres (EEECs) continue to reflect the seasonal demand for SCENESSE®
(afamelanotide 16mg) in the northern hemisphere where orders for SCENESSE®
increase in spring, summer and autumn when EPP patients are at a heightened risk of phototoxic anaphylactoid reactions.1
Cash receipts are expected to continue to fluctuate in the quarterly reporting periods, reflecting the timing of customer payments following cyclical sales orders received for SCENESSE®.
.
The cash balance as at 30 June 2018 was $36,198,000, an increase of $8,260,000 to the 31 December 2017 cash balance and an increase of $12,446,000 to the 30 June 2017 cash balance.
Net operating payments for the quarter increased 37% to $3,090,000 compared to $2,248,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $3,304,000 for the previous quarter, a 6% reduction. The net operating payments continue to be characterised by expenditures towards product manufacturing processes, servicing the regulatory commitments to supply SCENESSE®
to EEECs, work towards the US regulatory filing, legal and intellectual property work, and long-term personnel-related payments. A $53,000 receipt was received under the Australian R&D tax incentive regime relating to the 2016/17 year.
The combination of cash receipts and expenditures contributed to a net operating activity positive cash flow of $7,440,000 for the quarter ended 30 June 2018. This compares to an increase to net operating cash flow of $4,626,000 for the quarter ended 30 June 2017 and an increase of $230,000 to net operating cash flow in the previous quarter ended 31 March 2018.
The increase in cash reserves is primarily generated from the Company's operations, reflecting its sustained progress. All revenues in the quarter were generated from the CLINUVEL Group's innovative technology being used to treat an ''orphan" indication, whilst the Group focussed on managing its overall cost base.
The CLINUVEL Group has spent over $170 million to date on R&D for its novel drug SCENESSE®
COMMENTARY
"This quarter has seen the highest positive operating cash flow result for the Company, with the increase in sales receipts influenced by the seasonal ordering of SCENESSE®
," CLINUVEL's Chief Financial Officer Mr Darren Keamy said. "We continue to focus on expanding the use of SCENESSE®
in Europe whilst exercising diligence in pursuing both the US filing and our product development."
- End -
¹ SCENESSE®
