Clipper Logistics PLC

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Clipper Logistics : invests in the drivers of tomorrow with innovative training initiative

02/16/2018 | 12:06pm CET

Clipper Logistics plc is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative which aims to help its warehouse employees be trained as drivers, allowing them to further their careers and progress within the business. Warehouse operatives are being given the chance to participate in a 12-month training programme, which will see them gain their class 2 driving licence, meaning they can drive Clipper's HGV's.

The 'Revolve' initiative was launched at the Swadlincote site, but will be rolled-out to Clipper employees nationwide over the coming year. The initiative is part of Clipper's commitment to plugging the UK's shortage of qualified drivers, and aims to encourage employees to achieve their ambitions, and to grow their skillset.

The syllabus includes modules on maintenance, health & safety, customer service and, of course, driving, meaning that graduates of the scheme will have the well-rounded skills to represent Clipper and their clients. In addition, Clipper will be working with Driver First Assist (DFA) on the initiative, a scheme which aims to promote first-aid training to drivers, so that in the event of an accident, they can provide immediate assistance prior to the emergency services arriving.

Mick Doe, Clipper's Transport Operations Director said: 'This is the latest initiative from Clipper that shows our commitment to training and improving the skillset of our people. Revolve has seen fantastic demand, and we're proud to be launching a training programme that can have such positive effects. We're always looking at the next step, and we're already in the process of looking at offering Class 1 driver training as an option in the future. Alongside our driver simulators, which were launched last year, Clipper has proven itself to be at the forefront of professional HGV operation.'

Matthew Yates, Director of Driver First Assist (DFA) added: 'Clipper have demonstrated exceptional forward-thinking with their Revolve initiative, and we're proud to be working with them on an important element of training. Our aim is helping to provide a first response and crucial first aid assistance on the UK's roads, ahead of attendance by the emergency services. Those first few minutes after an incident are vital, so to be able to offer training to Clipper's Revolve participants, is a great association for us to have and a definite step in the right direction.'

Clipper's initiative will be rolled-out across its sites from Q2 and will have training modules around the UK. In addition to Clipper's in-house driver training, a number of third party organisations will also contribute, including DFA and SB Training, who will deliver practical skills training.

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 11:05:02 UTC.

