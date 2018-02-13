Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cliq Digital AG    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG (CLIQ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CLIQ Digital : is listed in Deutsche Börse’s new selection index Scale 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:36am CET

Dusseldorf, 13 February 2018 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, WKN A0HHJR) has been included in the new selection index Scale 30 of Deutsche Börse from its start. The selection index tracks the performance of the 30 most liquid stocks in the Scale segment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in real time. Since the launch of Scale on 17 March 2017, the index has been a success story with a performance of around 30 percent. Inclusion in the index is based on the Prime Standard, which also takes account of order book turnover at the Xetra and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The values included in the Scale 30 index are weighted according to market capitalization and adjusted quarterly. The index is available in euro as a price and performance variant (ISIN: DE000A2J0J0PW5 or DE000A2GYJT2).

The inclusion of CLIQ Digital in the Scale 30 index further increases the Company's visibility vis-à-vis investors. 'Following an extraordinarily successful performance of the CLIQ Digital share in the past 2017 financial year with an increase of 59 percent, we are pleased to have been included in the Scale 30 index, which is a further vote of confidence of the capital market,' commented Ben Bos, member of the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG.

CLIQ Digital AG will publish the preliminary figures for the financial year 2017 on February 15, 2018.

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf and employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Freihamer Strasse 2
D-82166 Graefelfing/Munich
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0)89 89 82 72 27
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 52 06 22
E-Mail: [email protected]
Web: www.crossalliance.de

Cliq Digital AG published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:35:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLIQ DIGITAL AG
11:36aCLIQ DIGITAL : is listed in Deutsche Börse’s new selection index Scale 30
PU
11:05aCLIQ DIGITAL : is listed in Deutsche Börse's new selection index Scale 30
EQ
2017CLIQ DIGITAL AG : subsidiary Grumbl Media plans majority stake in French media b..
EQ
2017CLIQ DIGITAL : announces 9-months figures 2017 – Net profit up by 30%
PU
2017CLIQ DIGITAL : announces 9-months figures 2017 - Net profit up by 30%
EQ
2017CLIQ DIGITAL : publishes Emoji app of the social celebrity Senna Gammour
EQ
2017CLIQ DIGITAL : increased its top line revenue in first half of the year for the ..
EQ
2017CLIQ DIGITAL : strengthens global market position through UK majority participat..
EQ
2017DGAP-ADHOC : CLIQ Digital AG acquires majority participation in business operati..
AQ
2017DGAP-NEWS : New Emoji-App with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton - CLIQ Di..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 75,8 M
EBIT 2017 5,50 M
Net income 2017 3,50 M
Debt 2017 8,80 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 13,79
P/E ratio 2018 10,48
EV / Sales 2017 0,76x
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
Capitalization 48,6 M
Chart CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Duration : Period :
Cliq Digital AG Technical Analysis Chart | CLIQ | DE000A0HHJR3 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Voncken Chief Executive Officer
Matthias P. Schlichting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karel Gustaaf Tempelaar Member-Supervisory Board
Niels Walboomers Member-Supervisory Board
Ben Bos Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIQ DIGITAL AG-3.84%60
SNAP INC32.72%22 435
GRUBHUB INC24.01%7 416
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC27.63%6 354
MOMO INC (ADR)12.95%5 491
COLOPL INC-23.83%1 102
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.