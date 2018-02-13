CLIQ Digital : is listed in Deutsche Börse’s new selection index Scale 30

Dusseldorf, 13 February 2018 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, WKN A0HHJR) has been included in the new selection index Scale 30 of Deutsche Börse from its start. The selection index tracks the performance of the 30 most liquid stocks in the Scale segment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in real time. Since the launch of Scale on 17 March 2017, the index has been a success story with a performance of around 30 percent. Inclusion in the index is based on the Prime Standard, which also takes account of order book turnover at the Xetra and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The values included in the Scale 30 index are weighted according to market capitalization and adjusted quarterly. The index is available in euro as a price and performance variant (ISIN: DE000A2J0J0PW5 or DE000A2GYJT2).

The inclusion of CLIQ Digital in the Scale 30 index further increases the Company's visibility vis-à-vis investors. 'Following an extraordinarily successful performance of the CLIQ Digital share in the past 2017 financial year with an increase of 59 percent, we are pleased to have been included in the Scale 30 index, which is a further vote of confidence of the capital market,' commented Ben Bos, member of the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG.

CLIQ Digital AG will publish the preliminary figures for the financial year 2017 on February 15, 2018.

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf and employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Freihamer Strasse 2

D-82166 Graefelfing/Munich

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)89 89 82 72 27

Fax: +49 (0)89 89 52 06 22

E-Mail: [email protected]

Web: www.crossalliance.de