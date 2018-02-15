Cliq Digital : Revenue and earnings development (in EUR million)

- Revenue increases 8% to EUR 71 million (2016: EUR 65 million)

- EBIT climbs 15% to EUR 5.2 million (2016: EUR 4.5 million)

- Net profit (before non-controlling interests) rises to EUR 3.4 million (2016: EUR 2.7 million, +23%)

- Customer base value grows 24% to EUR 26 million (2016: EUR 21 million)

- Significant reduction of net debt of around 48% to EUR 5.5 million (2016: EUR 10.6 million)

Dusseldorf, February 15, 2018 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, WKN A0HHJR), a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform, today announces its preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2017. In the year under review, the company was able to continue its international growth once again, posting a double-digit increase in earnings.

Revenue and earnings development (in EUR million)

2017 2016 Revenue 70.5 65.3 EBITDA (adjusted) 5.5 5.1 EBIT 5.2 4.5 Net profit (before non-controlling interests) 3.4 2.7 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 3.3 2.7

According to preliminary calculations, the CLIQ Digital Group generated revenues of EUR 70.5 million (2016: EUR 65.3 million) in the financial year 2017, representing an increase of 8%, caused by a higher CLIQ Factor of 1.47 (2016: 1.41). The higher CLIQ factor compensated the lower marketing spend, which amounted to EUR 18.6 million in the year under review, compared with EUR 21.6 million in the previous year.

The profitability of the CLIQ Digital Group improved significantly in the reporting period compared to the previous year. According to preliminary calculations, EBITDA adjusted for amortization and impairments of capitalized customer acquisition costs (+9%) and EBIT (+15%) increased both compared to the previous year. EBIT climbed strongly from EUR 4.5 million to EUR 5.2 million. This represents an increase in the EBIT margin (EBIT/Gross Revenue) compared with the prior year from 6.9% to 7.3%.

Net profit before non-controlling interest rose significantly in the reporting period to EUR 3.4 million, compared with EUR 2.7 million in the previous year (+23%). Cumulative earnings per share (EPS diluted) improved from EUR 0.43 in the previous year to EUR 0.53 in 2017.

The customer base value grew by 24% to EUR 26 million in 2017, compared to EUR 21 million in the previous year. The customer base value is an important indicator for estimating the expected net revenues of existing customers.

The successful business development in the financial year 2017 also enabled CLIQ Digital AG to further reduce its liabilities to its financial institution, which were EUR 5.5 million as of December 31, 2017, around 48% below the previous year's figure of EUR 10.6 million as of December 31, 2016. Payments on Corporate Income Tax of approximately EUR 2 million during the first half year of 2018 have to be considered.

The business figures for 2017 are preliminary and have not yet been audited. CLIQ Digital AG will publish detailed statements on the business and earnings development with the final audited annual financial statements for 2017 in accordance with IFRS as well as an outlook for the financial year 2018 when CLIQ Digital AG publishes its annual report 2017 on April 10, 2018.

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale 30 segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

