CLOROX (CLX)
  Report  
Clorox : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share

05/22/2018 | 02:21am CEST

OAKLAND, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 96 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable Aug. 17, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 1, 2018. This reflects the company's 14 percent dividend increase that was announced in February ahead of the typical May announcement timing, due to the benefits of tax reform.

Total annual dividends paid to Clorox shareholders have increased each year since 1977.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2017 sales of $6 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality®, Neocell® and Stop Aging Now® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for professional services, including Clorox Healthcare® and Clorox Commercial Solutions®. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, most notably being named to the Drucker Institute's 2017 Management Top 250 list, The Just 100: America's Top Corporate Citizens list, CR Magazine's 2018 Best Corporate Citizens list and the first sector-neutral Bloomberg Gender Equality Index in 2018. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $11 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-96-cents-per-share-300652303.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2018
