4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Close Brothers Group    CBG   GB0007668071

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP (CBG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Close Brothers : UK lender Close Brothers reports higher first-half profit

03/13/2018 | 08:36am CET

(Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 6 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its banking division and higher investor trading activity at market maker Winterflood.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans and wealth management and securities trading services, said adjusted operating profit rose to 142.3 million pounds for the six months to Jan. 31 from 134.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit at Close Brothers' banking division climbed 5 percent to 128.5 million pounds, while the loan book rose to 7 billion pounds from 6.9 billion pounds at the end of July.

Close Brothers said it had seen no significant change in trading conditions since the end of January and pointed to a "good result" for the full year 2018.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 803 M
EBIT 2018 298 M
Net income 2018 198 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,01%
P/E ratio 2018 11,94
P/E ratio 2019 11,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,82x
Capitalization 2 385 M
Chart CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Close Brothers Group Technical Analysis Chart | CBG | GB0007668071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Preben Prebensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Anton George Howell Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Elizabeth Lee Executive Director & Group Head-Legal Affairs
Geoffrey Michael Thomas Howe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP8.77%3 311
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%355 339
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%335 174
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%279 672
