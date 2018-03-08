Clovis Oncology : Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035

Clovis
Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced today that the Company has
received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and
Trademark Office in United States Patent Application 14/828,065 with
claims directed to high dosage strength rucaparib camsylate
formulations. The patent is expected to issue shortly with claims that
cover the commercial Rubraca product, including all commercial dosing
strengths (200, 250 and 300mg). Upon issuance, the high dosage strength
rucaparib formulation patent will expire in 2035, and will have the
longest term of the multiple patents directed to rucaparib, rucaparib
camsylate, and methods of treatment. This will be the 10th
Orange Book-listed patent for rucaparib.
“Our development team has done a tremendous job developing high dosage
strength tablets to help ensure that patients eligible for rucaparib are
able to adhere to their daily dose in a straightforward manner,” said
Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “The Notice of
Allowance recognizes that work and we expect will soon result in
issuance of a patent that will not expire until 2035, complementing our
already issued camsylate salt patents that expire in 2031. This is
relevant not only to our current indication in ovarian cancer, but also
to multiple tumor types based on our ongoing and substantial clinical
development programs.”
About Rubraca® (rucaparib)
Rubraca is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3
being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid
tumor indications. Studies open for enrollment or under consideration
include ovarian, prostate, breast, gastroesophageal, pancreatic, lung
and bladder cancers. Clovis holds worldwide rights for Rubraca.
In the United States, Rubraca is approved on an accelerated basis as
monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA
mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer,
who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for
therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
In December 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted
the Company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Rubraca for a
second-line or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer
based on the ARIEL3 data. The FDA granted Priority Review status to the
application with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April
6, 2018. Rubraca is not a licensed medicinal product in countries
outside the US.
About
Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic
tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population
that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is
headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San
Francisco, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com
for more information.
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are
forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and
expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of
forward-looking statements contained in this press release include,
among others, statements regarding our expectation of the ultimate
issuance of the patent that is subject of the Notice of Allowance and
the timing for such issuance, and the expiration of patents in our
portfolio. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and
uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or
achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by
the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include,
among others, the uncertainties inherent in the actions by the United
States Patent and Trademark Office regarding final approval and issuance
of such patent, and third-party challenges to the validity,
enforceability or scope of our patents. Clovis Oncology does not
undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further
description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Clovis Oncology’s
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Annual Report on Form 10-K and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.
