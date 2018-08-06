Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CLP Holdings Limited    0002   HK0002007356

CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED (0002)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CLP : Appointment of Directors and Member of Board Committees (6 August 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中電控股有限公司

CLP Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00002)

Appointment of Directors and Member of Board Committees

CLP Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Ms May Siew Boi TAN as an Independent Non-executive Director and Mr Philip Lawrence Kadoorie as a Non-executive Director of the Company to take effect from 7 August 2018.

The Company announces the appointment of Ms May Siew Boi TAN as an Independent Non-executive Director and Mr Philip Lawrence Kadoorie as a Non-executive Director of the Company to take effect from 7 August 2018. Ms Tan will also be appointed, to take effect simultaneously, as a Member of the Audit & Risk Committee, the Finance & General Committee and the Sustainability Committee of the Company.

Ms May Siew Boi TAN

Ms Tan, aged 62, graduated from The University of Sheffield, and is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms Tan is currently an Independent Non-executive Director, and a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of Link Asset Management Limited. She is also an Independent Non-executive Director of HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited and HSBC Life (International) Limited; and a Director of MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited. Ms Tan was an Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and its Chief Executive Officer from July 2014 to February 2017. Ms Tan joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2009 as Global Head, Equity Corporate Finance. She was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Cazenove Asia Limited, and was a partner of Cazenove and Co. Cazenove Asia Limited (now known as Standard Chartered Securities (Hong Kong) Limited) became part of Standard Chartered Hong Kong in January 2009.

In public service, Ms Tan is an Executive Committee member of Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation and a member of the Standing Committee on Judicial Salaries and Conditions of Service. In 2016, Ms Tan was the Chairman of The Hong Kong Association of Banks, the ex-officio member of Hong Kong Trade Development Council and a member of the Currency Board Sub-Committee of The Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Monetary Authority. She was a member of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (from 2012 to 2015) and a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission (from 2001 to 2013). Ms Tan was also a Council Member (from 2008 to 2017) and the Vice Chairman (from 2012 to 2017) of Oxfam Hong Kong.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms Tan has interests in 20,000 shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Ms Tan does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. She does not hold any other position with the Company or any other member of the group of companies of which the Company forms part. She has confirmed that she has met the independence guidelines as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules.

Taking into account all of the circumstances described above, the Board considers that Ms Tan is independent.

Mr Philip Lawrence Kadoorie

Mr Kadoorie, aged 26, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication from Boston University and a FAA Commercial Pilot's Licence (Helicopter). Prior to joining Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited in 2017, he completed an intensive Putonghua course at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Mr Kadoorie is the son of The Hon Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of the Company. He is a Director of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited, overseeing a number of Kadoorie family interests in Hong Kong and overseas and, as such, is associated with the substantial shareholders of the Company. He is also a Non-executive Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited ("HSH"), and a Director of Heliservices (Hong Kong) Limited and Metrojet Limited. Prior to his appointment to the Board of HSH in 2017, Mr Kadoorie completed various internships in commercial property companies, Schroders Bank in London and at CLP Group in Hong Kong.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Kadoorie does not have any personal interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Following his appointment effective on 7 August 2018, he is taken to have a duty of disclosure in Hong Kong in relation to 410,524,882 shares. Mr Kadoorie is deemed (by virtue of the Securities and Futures Ordinance) to be interested in 410,524,882 shares in the Company. Of these: (i) 233,044,212 shares are ultimately held by a discretionary trust, of which Mr Kadoorie is one of the discretionary beneficiaries; (ii) 170,180,670 shares are ultimately held by a discretionary trust, of which Mr Kadoorie is one of the discretionary beneficiaries; (iii) 1,300,000 shares are ultimately held by a discretionary trust, of which Mr Kadoorie is one of the discretionary beneficiaries; (iv) 2,000,000 shares are ultimately held by a discretionary trust, of which Mr Kadoorie is one of the discretionary beneficiaries; and (v) 2,000,000 shares are ultimately held by each of two discretionary trusts, both of which Mr Kadoorie is one of the default beneficiaries. Mr Kadooriedoes not hold any other position with the Company or any member of the group of companies of which the Company forms part.

Both Ms Tan and Mr Kadoorie will be entitled to receive a fee of HK$546,900 per annum for serving on the Board as Non-executive Directors (including as an Independent Non-executive Director). Ms Tan will also be entitled to receive additional fees of HK$339,100, HK$319,400 and HK$79,000 per annum for her service on the Audit & Risk Committee, the Finance & General Committee and the Sustainability Committee, respectively. These fees will be payable to Ms Tan and Mr Kadoorie on a pro-rata basis for their service in 2018. The levels of fees approved by shareholders for each Non-executive Director and Board Committee member for the respective periods from 2016 to 2019 are set out on page 149 of the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee Report of the Company's 2017 Annual Report, which is available at the Investors Information section on the Company's website atwww.clpgroup.com.

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, both Ms Tan and Mr Kadoorie will stand for election by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting, or at the next General Meeting if there is one to be held earlier than the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Save for the information set out above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders in relation to the appointment of Ms Tan and Mr Kadoorie as Directors.

By Order of the Board

David Simmonds Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 August 2018

中電控股有限公司

CLP Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00002)

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:

Non-executive Directors:

The Hon Sir Michael Kadoorie, Mr William Mocatta,

Mr J. A. H. Leigh, Mr Andrew Brandler and Dr Y. B. Lee

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr V. F. Moore, Sir Rod Eddington, Mr Nicholas C. Allen,

Mr Vincent Cheng, Mrs Fanny Law and Mrs Zia Mody

Executive Directors:

Mr Richard Lancaster and Mr Geert Peeters

Disclaimer

CLP Holdings Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 10:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:01pCLP : Terms of Reference of Sustainability Committee (7 August 2018)
PU
12:01pCLP : Terms of Reference of Finance & General Committee (7 August 2018)
PU
12:01pCLP : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions (7 August 2018)
PU
12:01pCLP : Appointment of Directors and Member of Board Committees (6 August 2018)
PU
07:40aCLP : First Half Net Profit Rises 26% on Year
DJ
07/27CLP : and HKUST Jointly Organise EV Summer Programme to Inspire Future Engineers
AQ
07/23CLP : Date of Board Meeting (23 July 2018)
PU
07/20CLP : and TUS-Clean Energy Form Joint Venture on New Energy and Smart City Techn..
PU
07/20CLP : Power's Engineer in School Programme Inspires 10,000 Students to Broaden T..
AQ
07/18CLP : Power Introduces New Energy Saving Cartoon Heroes POWER FOUR at Hong Kong ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26CLP Holdings Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017CLP HOLDINGS : Should This Low-Debt 3.5% Yielder Power Your Portfolio? 
2017How To Get To 100% Renewable Energy - Fast 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 92 397 M
EBIT 2018 18 770 M
Net income 2018 14 271 M
Debt 2018 46 936 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 15,61
P/E ratio 2019 17,27
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CLP Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 85,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Kendall Lancaster Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Chairman
Derek Parkin Chief Operating Officer
Geert Herman August Peeters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yui Bor Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.75%28 267
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.04%57 167
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.75%49 499
IBERDROLA1.64%48 581
DOMINION ENERGY-11.03%47 062
EXELON CORPORATION7.82%41 019
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.