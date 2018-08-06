Log in
CLP : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions (7 August 2018)

08/06/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

中電控股有限公司

CLP Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00002)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The Board of Directors of CLP Holdings Limited (the "Company") currently comprises 15 Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors and Board Committees of the Company, including their names, roles and functions, are set out below:

Board of DirectorsBoard Committees

Audit & Risk Committee

Nomination Committee

Finance &

General Committee

Human Resources & Remuneration

Committee

Provident & Retirement

Fund Committee

Sustainability Committee

Non-executive Directors

The Honourable Sir Michael Kadoorie (C)

-

M

-

-

-

-

Mr. William Elkin Mocatta (VC)

-

-

C

M

C

-

Mr. John Andrew Harry Leigh

-

-

-

-

-

-

Mr. Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

-

-

M

-

-

M

Dr. Lee Yui Bor

-

-

-

-

-

-

Mr. Philip Lawrence Kadoorie

-

-

-

-

-

-

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Vernon Francis Moore

C

-

M

M

-

-

Sir Roderick Ian Eddington

-

-

M

-

-

-

Mr. Nicholas Charles Allen

M

C

M

M

-

M

Mr. Cheng Hoi Chuen Vincent

-

M

M

C

-

-

Mrs. Law Fan Chiu Fun Fanny

M

-

-

-

-

M

Mrs. Zia Mody

-

-

-

M

-

-

Ms. May Siew Boi Tan

M

-

M

-

-

M

Executive Directors

Mr. Richard Kendall Lancaster (Chief Executive Officer)

-

-

M

-

-

C

Mr. Geert Herman August Peeters

-

-

M

-

M

-

Notes:

CChairman of Board/Board Committees

  • VC Vice Chairman of Board

  • M Member of Board Committees

Hong Kong, 7 August 2018

Disclaimer

CLP Holdings Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 10:00:07 UTC
