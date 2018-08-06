CLP : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions (7 August 2018)

中電控股有限公司

CLP Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00002)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The Board of Directors of CLP Holdings Limited (the "Company") currently comprises 15 Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors and Board Committees of the Company, including their names, roles and functions, are set out below:

Board of DirectorsBoard Committees Audit & Risk Committee Nomination Committee Finance & General Committee Human Resources & Remuneration Committee Provident & Retirement Fund Committee Sustainability Committee Non-executive Directors The Honourable Sir Michael Kadoorie (C) - M - - - - Mr. William Elkin Mocatta (VC) - - C M C - Mr. John Andrew Harry Leigh - - - - - - Mr. Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler - - M - - M Dr. Lee Yui Bor - - - - - - Mr. Philip Lawrence Kadoorie - - - - - - Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Vernon Francis Moore C - M M - - Sir Roderick Ian Eddington - - M - - - Mr. Nicholas Charles Allen M C M M - M Mr. Cheng Hoi Chuen Vincent - M M C - - Mrs. Law Fan Chiu Fun Fanny M - - - - M Mrs. Zia Mody - - - M - - Ms. May Siew Boi Tan M - M - - M Executive Directors Mr. Richard Kendall Lancaster (Chief Executive Officer) - - M - - C Mr. Geert Herman August Peeters - - M - M - Notes:

CChairman of Board/Board Committees

VC Vice Chairman of Board

M Member of Board Committees

Hong Kong, 7 August 2018