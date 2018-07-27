Log in
CLS Holdings USA Appoints Frank Tarantino, CPA as Chief Financial Officer

07/27/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

Adds Big Four Public Accounting and Public Company Experience

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) “CLS,” a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences and owner of an integrated cannabis producer and retailer in Nevada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Tarantino as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Tarantino brings big four public accounting and private and public company management and financial expertise, which will be extremely beneficial in leading the Company through its next phase in organic growth and acquisitions.

Mr. Tarantino stated, "I am pleased to join CLS post acquisition of Oasis Cannabis and look forward to working with the executive team in its strategic transition into vertically integrated operations, and expanding its operations in Nevada and other key markets."

Mr. Tarantino has more than 18 years of executive management experience in public and private companies and six years of experience in public accounting. Prior to joining CLS, Mr. Tarantino was the COO/CFO of Wild Things, an outdoor clothing manufacturer and retailer serving the US Military and foreign governments. Prior to Wild Things, Mr. Tarantino worked as the Vice President of Finance at Cornerstone Brands, an acquisition and holding company concentrating on high end, online and direct mail retailers. Mr. Tarantino was involved with several acquisitions and managed the company’s bank syndicated credit line, which peaked at $135 million. Mr. Tarantino also worked on raising capital for both Wild Things and Cornerstone Brands. In the early stages of his career, Mr. Tarantino worked as an auditor for Coopers and Lybrand, now Pricewaterhouse Coopers, in the Boston office where he concentrated on auditing financial institutions, banks, broker dealers and institutional investors.

Mr. Tarantino earned a BS in Accounting and Finance from Babson College, Wellesley, MA and earned his Certified Public Accountant Certificate from the State of Massachusetts.

Mr. Lamadrid has elected to resign due to personal considerations. CLS Chief Executive Officer Jeff Binder stated, “We thank Mr. Lamadrid for working with us as we expanded into vertically integrated operations, and seeing us through the entire process of acquiring Oasis.”

About Oasis Cannabis (http://oasiscannabis.com)
Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. The company recently commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products in August 2017. An expansion of its cultivation and production facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed during the second half of 2018.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company including, subject to receipt of certain anticipated license approvals, acting as a an integrated cannabis producer and retailer in Nevada and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.clsholdingsinc.com 

Twitter: @CLSHusa

Forward Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to whether certain transactions will be completed, the terms of such transactions, the descriptions of the companies and the business that any potential target companies could bring to CLS Holdings, and anticipated license approvals. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance and we cannot guaranty that the proposed transactions described in this press release will occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. CLS Holdings USA has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Oasis Cannabis, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. See CLS Holdings USA filing with the SEC for additional details.

Contact Information
Corporate:
Chairman and CEO
Jeff Binder
[email protected]  
888-438-9132

Investors:
Hayden IR
[email protected]  
917-658-7878

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
