CMC Markets : 3rd Quarter Results

25 January 2018

CMC Markets PLC

Q3 Trading Update

Continued focus on high value clients delivers 33% growth in revenue per client

CMC Markets plc, (LSE: CMCX, 'CMC' or the 'Group'), a leading global provider of online retail trading, today issues its trading update for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2017.

The Group delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, with net operating income the highest for the year to date, reflecting the Group's continuing focus on high value, experienced clients and growing institutional business. Active clients for the quarter were 6% lower than the same period last year at 38,859, and 4% lower for the year to date. However, the proportion of high value clients has continued to grow, helping drive revenue per client up by 33% from the same period last year and 26% on a year to date basis.

Operating costs before variable remuneration continue to be well controlled, and the implementation of the Group's stockbroking partnership with ANZ Bank in Australia remains on track for delivery in September 2018.

Outlook

CMC remains confident that its strategy and focus on high value clients will continue to drive growth over time. However, the regulatory uncertainty continues and the Group remains cautious around the impact any potential changes could have on Group performance in the short-term. CMC's longer-term outlook remains positive and the Group believes that its strategy of targeting high value, experienced clients, many of whom could be 'elected professional', together with its proprietary technology puts the Group in a strong position to manage regulatory change.

Enquiries

CMC Markets Plc +44 (0) 20 7170 8200

Grant Foley, Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Media enquiries

Camarco

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane/Ed Gascoigne-Pees/Jennifer Renwick Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4994

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notes to Editors

CMC Markets plc (CMC), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), was established in 1989 and is now one of the world's leading online financial trading businesses. The company serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 14 countries, with a significant presence in the UK, Australia, Germany and Singapore. CMC Markets offers an award-winning, online and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments across shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities and treasuries through contracts for difference ('CFDs'), financial spread bets (in the UK and Ireland only) and, in Australia, access stockbroking services.

More information is available at http://www.cmcmarkets.com/group

Forward looking statements

This trading update may include statements that are forward looking in nature. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group undertakes no obligation to update, revise or change any forward looking statements to reflect events or developments occurring after the date such statements are published.